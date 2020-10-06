Mississippi State a slight underdog as Bulldogs look to bounce back in Kentucky

Mississippi State started the year as a huge underdog at LSU. Then the Bulldogs pulled the massive upset. MSU followed that up by being a big favorite against Arkansas last Saturday. Then, it was State that got upended.

At this point, it's obvious odds don't mean much. But as Mississippi State gets set to battle Kentucky on the road this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., it appears (barring changes to the line) that the Bulldogs will once again be playing the role of the underdog, though it is by an incredibly slim margin. As of midday Tuesday, Kentucky stands as a slight favorite over MSU. The Wildcats are favored by just 2.5 points.

Here are the odds (as of midday Tuesday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Florida (-6.5) at Texas A & M

South Carolina (-13) at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Georgia (-13)

Arkansas at Auburn (-16.5)

Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-2.5)

Missouri at LSU (-20.5)

