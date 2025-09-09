SEC Roll Call: Mississippi State brings the cowbells to meeting of SEC teams
Yesterday, SEC Shorts published its week two recap video.
Today, it’s SEC Roll Call’s turn and, unsurprisingly, Matt Mitchell did not disappoint.
The hilarious comedian/YouTuber made sure to highlight Mississippi State’s upset win over Arizona State, which is just another reward for the Bulldogs and its fans.
What Mitchell said after the Mississippi State character finished ringing his cowbells is especially.
“Now this is a step in the right direction.”
The specific comment was made more towards the conference as a whole, but sending the Sun Devils to land of unranked teams (where the Bulldogs still reside) was a lot of things, including a sign the program is on the right path forward.
ICYMI: Mississippi State fans' joy on full display in latest SEC Shorts
The only criticism I have about the latest episode of SEC Roll Call is that the Bulldogs didn’t get a lot of airtime. They never really do, but this was the one week they could’ve gotten some more. But the entire video is a million times funnier than anything I could do so, take what I say with a grain of salt.
It does also help that Mitchell played the Ole Miss character as one who lost their hearing because of the cowbells.
Other funny bits was Oklahoma firing a plank of wood with “not a gun” written on it, Missouri’s wall of defeated opponent mascots frozen in blocks of carbonite, like Han Solo, Alabama’s continued spiral into insanity, Vanderbilt getting to experience sending in the second string, and of course South Carolina attempting to make a joke about its nickname.
That being said, the two seconds shown of Florida silent and dejected was the funniest part of the video.
“Great, it’s only week two we already have our first hot seat.” Hilarious.
Looking ahead, if Mississippi State is able to beat Alcorn State and Northern Illinois in its next two games, the Bulldogs might get a lot more airtime ahead of a game against a Tennessee team that’s ranked and also 4-0.
Mississippi State might even be ranked then, too. After all, one of the famous SEC Roll Calls lines was said by Mississippi State in the video.
“Rank me, you cowards.”
That’ll come soon enough.