SEC Roll Call: Mississippi State brings the cowbells to meeting of SEC teams

The Bulldogs' upset win over then-No. 12 Arizona State was sure to land them a starring role in the latest SEC Roll Call. And it did just that.

Taylor Hodges

Matt Mitchell, portraying a Mississippi State character, in the latest episode of SEC Roll Call.
Matt Mitchell, portraying a Mississippi State character, in the latest episode of SEC Roll Call. / Mississippi State Athletics
Yesterday, SEC Shorts published its week two recap video.

Today, it’s SEC Roll Call’s turn and, unsurprisingly, Matt Mitchell did not disappoint.

The hilarious comedian/YouTuber made sure to highlight Mississippi State’s upset win over Arizona State, which is just another reward for the Bulldogs and its fans.

What Mitchell said after the Mississippi State character finished ringing his cowbells is especially.

“Now this is a step in the right direction.”

The specific comment was made more towards the conference as a whole, but sending the Sun Devils to land of unranked teams (where the Bulldogs still reside) was a lot of things, including a sign the program is on the right path forward.

The only criticism I have about the latest episode of SEC Roll Call is that the Bulldogs didn’t get a lot of airtime. They never really do, but this was the one week they could’ve gotten some more. But the entire video is a million times funnier than anything I could do so, take what I say with a grain of salt.

It does also help that Mitchell played the Ole Miss character as one who lost their hearing because of the cowbells.

Other funny bits was Oklahoma firing a plank of wood with “not a gun” written on it, Missouri’s wall of defeated opponent mascots frozen in blocks of carbonite, like Han Solo, Alabama’s continued spiral into insanity, Vanderbilt getting to experience sending in the second string, and of course South Carolina attempting to make a joke about its nickname.

That being said, the two seconds shown of Florida silent and dejected was the funniest part of the video.

“Great, it’s only week two we already have our first hot seat.” Hilarious.

Looking ahead, if Mississippi State is able to beat Alcorn State and Northern Illinois in its next two games, the Bulldogs might get a lot more airtime ahead of a game against a Tennessee team that’s ranked and also 4-0.

Mississippi State might even be ranked then, too. After all, one of the famous SEC Roll Calls lines was said by Mississippi State in the video.

“Rank me, you cowards.”

That’ll come soon enough.

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

