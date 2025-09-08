Mississippi State fans' joy on full display in latest SEC Shorts
Of all the great content that has come out after Mississippi State’s upset win over then-No. 12 Arizona State and will continue to come out, there are two videos that are sure to bring a smile to the Bulldogs’ fans.
SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call.
The two popular YouTube series are guaranteed to give the Bulldogs some love, in a comedic way of course.
Get your popcorn ready because the first of the two videos has been published. SEC Shorts published it’s weekly video Monday morning. Like always, but even more so this week, the five-minute video is worth your time.
Hilarious, right?
The video is packed with all sorts of funny moments – Missouri burning Kansas’s car, Oklahoma flexing on Texas, the Alabama fan tackled by the FCC, and Florida going into the witness protection agency, just to name a few – but SEC fans knew Mississippi State would be the star.
Afterall, the Bulldogs did have the biggest win of any SEC team this weekend.
But the look of 2024 State fan was the funniest because it’s an accurate portrayal.
Last season was a rough one. In fact, it’s been a rough few seasons for the Mississippi State fan base/community as a whole. The passing of Mike Leach was devastating and it took the program itself a long time to recover emotionally.
Then there was the 2023 season that led to Zach Arnett being a one-and-done head coach. Then last season started off with hope and optimism, but ended in one of the worst seasons in Mississippi State’s history.
The fan base needed a big win like this. It was a chance to let out its feelings and celebrate with the players and coaches. Maybe most importantly, the fans have real hope now.
The Bulldogs should be 4-0 when No. 15 Tennessee comes to Starkville. They might even be ranked by then. Their next two games are against Alcorn State and Northern Illinois, both of which are games the Bulldogs should win (even before beating Arizona State).
However, it’s only Monday. We can worry about the future later. For now, let’s sit back and enjoy the moment.
And rewatch SEC shorts a hundred times until SEC Roll Call comes out later today.