SEC Roll Call: Mississippi State makes early, quick appearance in latest episode
Yesterday, Mississippi State was nowhere to be found in the latest video from SEC Shorts.
But in the latest SEC Roll Call, the Bulldogs are front and center, for all of about 10 seconds. At least Matt Mitchell’s Mississippi State character had one of the funnier lines in the video.
“The lip gets a zyn, because the dog got a win.”
And once the horn sounds, the Bulldogs are gone.
Again, like yesterday, this isn’t exactly a bad thing.
Mississippi State beating Alcorn State 63-0 isn’t much to brag about. A different result might’ve led to more screen time, but not in a good way.
The Bulldogs are better off, right now, staying out of the spotlight. Their chances will come soon enough. SEC games begin in less than two weeks and the Bulldogs will start off against No. 15 Tennessee, who had a few embarrassing moments that led to some great jokes in SEC Roll Call.
“Maybe we shouldn’t ice our own kicker.”
As long as Mississippi State isn’t upset by Northern Illinois this Saturday, which I’m starting to think is a very realistic thing that could happen, the Bulldogs might be ranked. That’d give them some more screen time previewing the SEC opener against Tennessee on September 27.
Plus, it’s hard to top what’s happening with newly ranked Vanderbilt. Because, all jokes aside, this might actually be the dawning of a new era of Vanderbilt football.
Sure, the Commodores caught a big break when South Carolina’s Lanoris Sellers left the game with an injury. But they’re undefeated and ranked 20th in the latest AP Poll.
Here are a few more quick thoughts about the latest SEC Roll Call:
And the ship horn throughout the video is very funny. “Should we be worried about that?” “Yes.” That one had me chuckling.
One of the funniest lines of the video was LSU telling Florida “You gave it away…five times.”
The plight of Arkansas in one score games was well done.
I love the sign in the background that reads “Warning. Choking Hazard. Schedule with caution,” and has logos of Troy, Appalachian State, New Mexico State and Georgia State.
Oh look, a poem.
The funniest line, to me, was this quick exchange between Missouri and LSU:
- Missouri: The flames have engulfed the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana.
- LSU: of Lafayette.
- Missouri: Same difference.
- LSU: No it ain’t.