SEC Shorts: Mississippi State's absence not a bad thing this week
All things considered, Mississippi State not showing up in the most recent SEC Shorts is a good thing.
While the “SEC PD” is trying to solve a bunch of upsets in the latest video of the popular YouTube series, from Texas A&M beating Notre Dame to whatever was happening with Florida and, of course, the Vandy pimp’s beatdown of then-No. 11 South Carolina.
Mississippi State’s opponent last weekend was Alcorn State, an FCS school. If something crazy happened and Alcorn State had won, the Bulldogs would’ve been a victim in the SEC Shorts video.
But we all know that’s not what happened.
Mississippi State welcomed the Braves to Starkville, then proceeded to score 63 points and never let the Braves inside the red zone. It was the first shutout by a Mississippi State since 2017 and the Bulldogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2018.
ICYMI: Mississippi State offense thriving with explosive plays under Jeff Lebby
The game, basically, played out like it was supposed to. It’s not exciting, especially when compared to last week’s game. But it was a good game for Mississippi State.
And that doesn’t offer up many opportunities for some comedic fun. The Bulldogs didn’t leave any room for jokes about themselves, and it’s just down-right mean-spirited to make jokes about Alcorn State.
So, don’t be upset Mississippi State’s not in the SEC Shorts video. Frankly, you may want to start hoping its not in next week’s video either.
ICYMI: How much closer is Mississippi State to being ranked after week three?
The Bulldogs will host Northern Illinois at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Huskies will have a better chance at an upset than the Braves had and there is some recent Mississippi State history of a Group of 5 team winning in Starkville.
If Northern Illinois repeats what Toledo did, the jokes will fly fast and furious at the Bulldogs.
And there’ll be another meeting of the SEC dumpster fire teams, which would again include Florida.
ICYMI: When fate plays defense: Breaking down DeAgo Brumfield's interception
Will that actually happen? Northern Illinois winning?
It’s way too early in the week to make any official predictions. As this is being written, we’re about 90 minutes away from Jeff Lebby’s weekly press conference.
But, no, I don’t think SEC Shorts will have to reconvene a dumpster meeting. Or at least, it won’t include Mississippi State.