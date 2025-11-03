SEC Shorts highlights fans' struggles during Disney-YouTube TV dispute
Disney and YouTubeTV still have not reached an agreement to bring back all of the Disney-owned channels, like ABC and ESPN to the popular streaming platform.
That forced a lot of college football fans to find a different way to watch their favorite team this weekend. Unless, you’re favorite team isn’t in the SEC in which case you were probably fine.
But SEC fans definitely had to find different way and that’s the focal point of the latest episode of SEC Shorts.
The SEC Shorts crew called in all of its best characters to help follow the action the “old-fashioned” way, including Regina, the Midwesterner, old school Alabama cheerleader, the Alabama fan giving the middle finger, Sewanee and Hope.
The relevant portion for Mississippi State fans comes later in the video when Balltar shows up and the SEC Shorts crew does have a nice celebration for the Bulldogs’ getting their first SEC win in two years.
Most of the characters celebrated the win in the episode, but in real life Mississippi State’s win wasn’t being celebrated in Fayetteville (and maybe Oxford).
The Bulldogs themselves are done celebrating and are turning their attention towards No. 5 Georgia this Saturday.
A second SEC win would definitely be mentioned in next week’s SEC Shorts.