SEC unveils Mississippi State's conference foes for next four seasons
We already knew who Mississippi State’s three annual opponents would be, but now it’s official.
And we know a lot more than that, too.
The SEC announced, officially, each of its 16 members’ annual opponents they’ll face the next four years as part of the conference’s expansion to a nine-game schedule.
As previously reported, the Bulldogs’ three annual opponents will be: Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
We also learned the Bulldogs’ SEC schedule for each of the next four seasons. The exact dates and order of games for each season have yet to be determined, but here are the nine SEC teams Mississippi State will face in the coming seasons, as well as if it’ll be a home or road game:
2026
Alabama
Vanderbilt
at Ole Miss
Auburn
Missouri
Oklahoma
at LSU
at South Carolina
at Texas
2027
at Alabama
at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss
Arkansas
Florida
Texas A&M
at Georgia
at Kentucky
at Tennessee
2028
Alabama
Vanderbilt
at Ole Miss
LSU
South Carolina
Texas
at Auburn
at Missouri
at Oklahoma
2029
at Alabama
at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss
Georgia
Kentucky
Tennessee
at Arkansas
at Florida
at Texas A&M
As a reminder, the new nine-game conference schedule will see each school will play every other SEC school at least once every two years, and every opponent, both home and away, over a four-year period.
And, yes, do expect the Egg Bowl rivalry game to take place in the final week of the regular season.
It’s way too soon to declare any one season as an “easy” schedule compared to others. A lot can change from year-to-year in the SEC (and, really, in college football as a whole).
For instance, would anyone a year ago think Mississippi State would be 4-0 right now? Or that Texas would on the outside-looking-in for the College Football Playoff?
No, none of you would’ve thought that a year ago.
So, let’s not to what college football fans tend to do and overreact. But even as I’m writing this story, I can see some social media posts already doing just that.
Everyone, take a deep breath and relax. By 2027, Kentucky could be a powerhouse team and Alabama reliving the Mike Shula era. OK, that’s a stretch, but what about in 2029? Kentucky could replace Mark Stoops, build up its program and be a dominant force.
And who really knows if Vanderbilt will keep its current swagger when Diego Pavia leaves after this season?
The point is, none of us know if these next four years of SEC opponents is a good thing or a bad things.
For now, it’s just a thing.