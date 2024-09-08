SEC Week 2 Power Rankings: Which Teams Are Contenders or Pretenders?
Week Two of college football is over, and the SEC hierarchy has become very clear. Texas started the day against the defending national champions, Michigan, and dominated the game.
The Longhorns looked better up front, and quarterback Quinn Ewers was solid, as usual. Texas looked like one of the best teams in the country, but not enough to jump Georgia.
Tennessee also faced a ranked opponent this week in North Carolina State, and the Volunteers ran them off the field. The final score was 51-10. The defense was the most impressive, and the offense under Josh Heupel will always be electric.
Auburn lost a 21-14 game to Cal, and head coach Hugh Freeze not heavily pursuing a quarterback in the transfer portal is still a mystery. South Carolina stumbled out of the gate in week one against Old Dominion, but they turned it around quickly by stomping Kentucky 31-6 in the only conference game in Week Two.
Arkansas has also played much better than people expected after a dominating week one win. They nearly pulled the upset against Oklahoma State but ultimately fell short 39-31.
The Razorbacks have solid personnel, especially quarterback Taylen Green, which will make them dangerous moving forward. Mississippi State fell to Arizona State 30-23.
The Bulldogs were outmatched on the line of scrimmages all night and did not inspire much hope for the future. Oklahoma topped Houston 16-12 but did not look very impressive, so year one in the SEC may not be kind to the Sooners.
Alabama is not a contender in the SEC. The Crimson Tide knocked off USF 42-16, but it was a one-score game in the fourth quarterback Jalen Milroe is talented but flawed.
Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, and Vanderbilt had big wins against inferior teams. It was an exciting week two, and the SEC title picture is starting to clear up.