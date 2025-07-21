Shapen’s return fuels Mississippi State’s hopes with new faces
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen is back for a final college football season after a shoulder injury cut short his 2024 campaign.
It gave him another opportunity to lead the Bulldogs and help revive a program looking for answers under coach Jeff Lebby.
Shapen, a senior from Shreveport, La., was expected to be moving on to professional football by now. Instead, he’s preparing for his second year in Starkville after a medical redshirt granted him one more year of eligibility.
The injury, a fractured scapula in his right throwing shoulder, occurred in the second half of a September game against Florida last season and ended his year after just four games.
“As hard as it was going through what we went through, being year two in the offense and being able to come back, he’s got a chance to have a great year,” Lebby said at SEC Media Days. “He’s been an unbelievable leader for us, his consistency, his buy-in, the way he’s worked, what he’s done with his body being 212 pounds for the first time ever.
“He’s had great buy-in to understand and the biggest thing for him is staying healthy. We got to do a great job of keeping him upright, keeping him clean. But excited about having him back.”
Shapen transferred to Mississippi State after three seasons at Baylor, where he threw for more than 5,000 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
His move to Starkville was meant to provide a fresh start, and he began the 2024 season with promise, throwing for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception while completing 69 percent of his passes.
But State struggled as a team, starting 2-10 in Lebby’s first season as head coach.
Shapen said his focus this offseason has been on the mental aspect of the game and leadership.
“The biggest thing is the X’s and O’s piece in the system of the offense,” he said. “Being able to move a lot faster than I was last year is a big thing for me and then moving with tempo but also being able to lead other guys too.
“I feel like last year I was very focused on the offense. This year I have a lot of opportunity to lead other guys and get guys in spots.”
Building chemistry with teammates has been a priority, especially with a wide receiver group that features several new faces.
“They’re talented,” Shapen said. “We’ve put a lot of work in together. I think this is the most talented room I’ve been a part of in the receiving room.
“It’s pretty cool to see those guys work and get better every single day and they’re a special group of guys to hang with outside the building also.”
The offensive line has also undergone changes, with returning players such as Albert Reese, Luke Work, Canon Boone, Jacoby Jackson and Jimothy Lewis, along with transfers Blake Steen from Virginia and Zack Owens from Colorado.
“They’re a good group of dudes and work hard,” Shapen said. “You see guys coming into the building to get extra treatment and extra rehab to better themselves and get in the playbook. It was huge to add those guys.”
Lebby is looking for a significant step forward in his second year at Mississippi State.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Lebby said. “Inside this system, regardless of where I’ve been, who I’ve coached, you look at the quarterback in year two of the system, and it’s been a huge, huge jump.
“Through four games last year, we didn’t do what we needed to do while he was the starter. But you look at him statistically and from a production standpoint, the guy was playing pretty clean football, and he’ll build on that in a great way.”
Shapen said the biggest challenge for him moving forward is staying healthy.
“The biggest thing for me is just staying healthy,” he said. “I’m trusting the process and doing everything I can to make sure my body is as ready as possible for the grind.”
A lot of that confidence is based on having an improved offensive line in front of Shapen. In addition to keep him standing upright longer, he have that extra second or so to make decisions.
Mississippi State’s struggles last season have set the stage for a potential turnaround.
“He’s got a chip on his shoulder,” Lebby said. “You need that in this league.”
Off the field, Shapen was recognized with the Philanthropic Spirit Award by the NIL Store in June for his charitable work and leadership in the community.
Mississippi State faces a challenging SEC schedule this fall, and expectations are measured after last year’s difficulties. With Shapen back at the helm and a year of experience in Lebby’s system, there is optimism that the Bulldogs can make progress.
“I’m just grateful for the chance,” Shapen said. “It’s not how I drew it up, but I think it’s how it was supposed to be.”
The Bulldogs will open the season Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. against Southern Mississippi in a road game in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game will be televised on ESPN.