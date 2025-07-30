Shapen returns, Holecek rebuilds Mississippi State quarterbacks
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek is overseeing an almost entirely new group of signal-callers but the first guy in is familiar
The only returning face for the Bulldogs is graduate Blake Shapen, who is back for a second year in Starkville and a sixth fall in college football after a season-ending shoulder injury in 2024.
“That’s huge for us,” Holecek said Tuesday. “And you add two really talented guys, we’re super excited.”
Mainly the biggest question about their upside potential will be the guys in front of them. No quarterback in history has ever led the SEC in passing from a horizontal position.
Shapen, who transferred from Baylor and started four games last season before fracturing his scapula, is healthy and expected to lead Mississippi State’s offense under second-year coach Jeff Lebby.
His return is welcome after the Bulldogs went 2-10 last season, struggling offensively after Shapen’s injury.
“In general, there’s a confidence in knowing what to expect,” Holecek said of Shapen. “He’s able to communicate with us more confidently and clearly, but also with the left tackle or the receiver or whoever it is. Just the communication.”
Shapen, who completed 63.3 percent of his passes last season and averaged 214.6 passing yards per game, has prioritized strength and conditioning during his rehabilitation.
He said at SEC Media Days he did not take strength work seriously until his injury forced him to change his approach.
“He’s put on good weight and gotten stronger,” Holecek said. “He’s in the best shape of his life and I think it shows in how he interacts not only in the weight room but out on the field.”
Behind Shapen are two new faces.
Transfer Luke Kromenhoek and freshman Kamario Taylor. Kromenhoek, who was recruited by the Bulldogs before transferring and may be the most intriging.
Holecek talked about him as “a big, strong kid that can really throw it. And an intelligent player, moves well in the pocket. A guy that his teammates really like and trust.”
Taylor, who arrived as a 17-year-old and weighed 195 pounds, now checks in at 225 pounds and is adapting quickly to the demands of college football.
“He’s done a great job of handling all that and spending time in the building trying to get as good as he can, as fast as he can,” Holecek said.
Mississippi State’s quarterback room is being rebuilt as Lebby implements a high-tempo, spread offense with “Veer and Shoot” concepts, emphasizing quick decision-making and deep passing.
Lebby’s system is known for its pace and complexity, requiring quarterbacks who can process information rapidly and handle pressure.
The Bulldogs’ preseason depth chart lists Shapen as the starter, with Kromenhoek and Taylor competing for backup duties.
Holecek isn't ready to specify who would serve as Shapen’s primary backup. He's going to let Lebby make that decision.
“There are definitely moments when he’s got to make the decision to get down or get out of bounds or whatever that looks like,” Holecek said, referring to conversations on how to keep Shapen healthy. “That conversation is constant.”
Mississippi State was picked to finish last in the SEC preseason poll and faces a difficult schedule, opening with Southern Miss and featuring several challenging conference matchups.
Still, the optimism centers on Shapen’s leadership and the talent in the revamped quarterback room.
Holecek, who has coached across the SEC and worked with Lebby previously, said the key will be preparation and communication as the Bulldogs look to rebound from last season’s disappointment.
But the primary hopes are riding right now on Shapen and his experience.
“For him, continuing to grow in confidence and know exactly what to expect every day and exactly how to go operate,” Holecek said. “He’s been in college, an old guy now. The guys joke with him and call him ‘Unk.’”
The Bulldogs are just hoping the combination of Shapen’s experience, new depth, and Lebby’s offensive scheme can spark a turnaround in 2025.
Exactly what that is will likely remain a moving target all year.