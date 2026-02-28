Sheldon Isaac’s Recruitment Tightens as Mississippi State, Ole Miss Line Up Visits

Mississippi State getting an official visit locked in right after a trip to Ole Miss says plenty about where things stand for Sheldon Isaac, and it’s probably the most important development in his recruitment so far.

The McComb playmaker has two SEC officials already on the books. He’ll visit Ole Miss on May 29-31, then Mississippi State on June 19-21. That sequence alone adds a little extra juice to an in‑state battle that’s been brewing for a while.

Isaac is coming off a junior season where he did everything for McComb, piling up more than 1,500 yards of total offense. He’s trying to level up again as a senior, and he’s kept his offseason simple: get stronger, get faster.

“This offseason I’ve just been staying in the weight room,” Isaac said to Maroon and White Daily. “I’m also working on my speed. I want to make sure I am faster at receiver this year.”

He’s a Rivals three‑star and the No. 74 receiver nationally, and the offers reflect that. Isaac has already hit one SEC junior day and has a busy spring ahead.

“I went to Mississippi State last month for a junior day,” he said. “Then I am going to Florida State soon. I am also going to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah and Texas A&M this spring.”

Mississippi State has been in this one for a long time, and the relationship piece is clearly working in the Bulldogs’ favor.

“It’s been going great with Mississippi State,” Isaac said. “I talk to their coaches all the time. I’ve been getting to know the new receiver coaches there and I have a great relationship with them. I like them.”

He also has a built‑in connection most recruits don’t: his older brother, Sanfrisco Magee, is a sophomore receiver in Starkville.

“It was great to see how Frisco ended the season,” Isaac said. “He said the offense is going to be a lot better this next season.”

Even with the family tie, Isaac isn’t rushing anything. He plans to take several officials this summer and wants to have a decision before his senior season kicks off.

“I want to see how the coaches are and how they talk to me,” he said. “I want to go somewhere that throws the ball, too. Right now Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are standing out to me.”

