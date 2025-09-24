Sold-out white out awaits Tennessee as the Bulldogs debut iconic logo
Over the summer, a large grass-roots movement by Mississippi State fans began to call for the return of the interlocking MSU logo.
And it worked.
Before the season began, Mississippi State announced the football team would don the iconic logo for its first SEC game of the season.
It’ll be apart of the Bulldogs’ all-white uniform that will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Bulldogs’ 2000 Independence Bowl game win in the snow.
That was also the first time Mississippi State wore all-white uniforms, a decision made by then-coach Jackie Sherrill. And it worked as the Bulldogs, who were hard to see in the snowy weather, defeated Texas A&M 43-41.
“The bowl people in Shreveport weren’t prepared for snow, but it was a very unusual situation,” then-Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill said. “We knew the weather report, which is why we wore all white. You could see their wide receivers and defensive backs a lot easier than if they were all white, so I think it helped.
“We had officials from the Mountain West, so the snow was no big deal to them. They spotted the ball and said ‘let’s play’.”
Since then, according to the fabulous hailstateunis.com, Mississippi State has only won 11 games while wearing the all-white uniforms.
Overall, in the white uniforms, the Bulldogs are 12-26 with the most recent win coming in 2023 when Mississippi State beat Arizona 31-24.
The most recent game Mississippi State wore its all-white uniforms was last season’s Egg Bowl game that Ole Miss won 26-14.
The all-white uniforms won’t be new to the Volunteers. Mississippi State has played Tennessee twice while wearing the all-white uniforms. Here are those results:
- 2019: Tennessee won 20-10
- 2008: Tennessee won 34-3
Here are some more fun facts about Mississippi State’s all-white uniforms:
- The most points scored was 55 against Ole Miss in 2016;
- The fewest points scored was a shutout loss to Florida in 2001;
- Texas A&M, Auburn and Arkansas have all lost twice;
- Missouri, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Kansas State and Louisiana have lost once; and
- Only five games have been played with the interlocking MSU logo.
This will be the second time this season Mississippi State has donned an alternate uniform look and fans are hoping the results are similar this time.
Mississippi State wore its all-black uniforms for its week two game against then-No. 12 Arizona State. Most of you know this, but the Bulldogs won that game 24-20 and looked great while doing it.
That lends some credence to the old saying, “Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good.”
Fans will hope the Bulldogs play well enough to win their first SEC game in almost two years (last SEC win was October 21, 2023, 7-3 at Arkansas) and it should be a raucous environment.
Tickets for Saturday’s game have sold out and fans are being asked to wear white, as part of a white out theme. Mississippi State did a similar theme against Arizona State, putting on a blackout.
At least this time the fraternity pledges won’t stick out so much.