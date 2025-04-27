Sophomore tailback emerges as one of Mississippi's best playmakers
STARKVILLE, Miss. — One Mississippi high school prospect to watch over the next few months is Tunica 4-star prospect Christian Alexander.
The 5-foot-8, 195 pound running back is a young, electric playmaker capable of blowing the top off defenses once he hits the initial opening.
He earned 192 carries for 1,596 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.
A true athlete, Alexander starred in multiple roles including on special teams and quarterback where he tacked on an additional 800 all-purpose yardage plus three passing touchdowns.
"My high school career been fun and great but certainly not done," Alexander said. "I have grown expeditiously . The game comes slower to me now and I have a better understanding on knowing what to do to help my team win."
His Rosa Fort team finished 2025 with a 6-5 record overall and a 3-1 mark in district play.
"My goals on the field is to win the game, execute the gameplan and make everyone around me better, physically and mentally," Alexander said.
It makes sense why Lions' coaches are so high on Alexander as he remains coachable and adds everything that is taught to him into consideration to remain coachable.
He had at least one run of 38 or more yards in eight of nine games as a sophomore.
"I would say my vision and my creativity," Alexander said. "My coaches do a great job working with me on where to look on each play and when I get in open field I can do whatever I want to do to get in the endzone. My speed is also important to finish runs as well for explosive plays."
At this point in his recruitment, he holds two scholarship offers from Central Florida and Liberty even though other schools have yet to take notice, Aleaxander is still adamant on giving thanks to the teams who believe in him so far.
"I am so blessed and appreciative that UCF and Liberty believe in my abilities so far," Alexander said. "Other schools in contact have been South Alabama, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia State and Mississippi State."
Rosa Fort coach Daqoun Nickson gives his do-it-all star Alexander and fellow sophomore tailback Gregory Hargow praise and immense credit for taking his team deep into Mississippi Class 3A playoffs
"Christian [Alexander] has been a breath of fresh air for our team," Nickson said. "When we got him from the middle school, he didn’t really play much so we didn’t know what to expect. He started the first game on the bench and we couldn’t get the run game going . We put him in and he took his very first snap 50 yards and he’s been starting ever since."
Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Alexander has been very productive during his high school career with five 200-yard rushing performances.
He also been awarded multiple Player of the Week honors, became an All-State performer and two-time All-District winner.
In just his sophomore season, Nickson decided to make Alexander the focal point of his offense with the opportunity to utilize him in a variety of ways as the team's best weapon.
In just a short amount of time, he became Rosa Fort's all-time leader in playoff yards and touchdowns with twos easons left to play
"He had a modest freshman year and we decided to put the offense behind him this year," Nickson said. "We found over the summer he was our best passer, runner and punter so his usage rate went all the way up leading to him putting up over 2000 yards in just nine games this year."
Not only is Alexander a great player, he is also a great young man who stays true to himself as an accountable teammate.
Nickson and his running back coach Kieundrae Bond both gave the same answer about which NFL running back their star player closely resembles.
"Without him and his [fellow backfield mate Gregory Hargrow], I don’t think we could’ve made it as far as we did," Nickson said. "He led us to the third round of the playoffs this year which was the furthest in school history.
"A great kid of faith and never really misses practice. He can catch the ball out the backfield with ease and is amazing in pass protection. I believe he is a real all-purpose, three down running back who reminds me so much of Saquon Barkley."