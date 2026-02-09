Ben’Jarvius Shumaker Recruitment Sets Up Major Test for Mississippi State

Mississippi State has been here before, staring down an in‑state recruiting battle that feels bigger than just one player.

And with Choctaw County’s Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, the stakes are about as high as they get.

Shumaker is the kind of prospect who tilts a cycle. A Top‑50 national recruit. The No. 4 defensive lineman in America. A 6‑foot‑3, 260‑pound disruptor who’s been wrecking offensive lines since he was a freshman.

When Mississippi produces a defensive lineman like that, the entire SEC takes notice. But the real fight almost always comes down to the two programs separated by 95 miles.

"I have been enjoying everything during my recruitment," Shumaker said to Gene’s Page. "I have been getting visits from different schools. Coaches have been coming by to see me on a regular basis. Ole Miss and Mississippi State both have made their way down to see me. I am excited about being recruited by both schools in the same state where I am playing."

Mississippi State wants him. Ole Miss wants him. And both know exactly what it means to win (or lose) a recruitment like this.

The Bulldogs have made their intentions clear. Jeff Lebby’s staff is set to host Shumaker on June 19, a weekend loaded with in‑state priorities and a chance to plant a real flag in this race. They’ve identified him as one of the crown jewels of their 2027 board, and they’re treating him like it.

"This is going to be a very important offseason for me," Shumaker said. "There are a lot of decisions that I am going to be having to make. I am going to have to decide on where to go for official visits, combines, etc. This is a time for me and my family to just think about what we think are going to be the best situations for us. I want to be able to be in the best position that I can be in."

🔥⚡️Big Congratulations to Ben’Jarvius Shumaker on being selected as the Co-Defensive Player of the year in the toughest 3A reg. in the state‼️ @BenJarviuxx



📈113 total tkls,24 TFL, 9 sacks, 30 hurries, 1 FF, 2 FR, 3 pass deflections#Run2it #RecruitTheCounty

📸#shotbygwayy pic.twitter.com/mBTtwKa6jx — Choctaw County Football (@ChoctawCountyFB) December 3, 2025

Ole Miss has its pitch, leaning on defensive line coach Randall Joyner and the presence of former Choctaw County star Caleb Cunningham.

But Mississippi State isn’t conceding anything. Not with a player of this caliber. Not with a chance to keep a homegrown defensive anchor in maroon and white.

This is the kind of recruitment that shapes bragging rights, sets tone, and defines momentum inside the state.

And as Shumaker’s profile keeps rising, the battle between Starkville and Oxford is only getting more intense.

