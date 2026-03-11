Texas Linebacker Sets Official Visit With Mississippi State

Mississippi State isn’t chasing the usual blue‑blood crowd for Arlington (Texas) Lamar linebacker Braylon Williams but make no mistake, the Bulldogs are still stepping into a real recruiting fight.

Williams showed up at Rivals Camp Houston looking like a kid with nothing to prove and still wanting to prove something anyway. He’s sitting on 30‑plus offers, but he’s not shy about how he views himself.

“I just wanted to prove myself,” Williams said to Rivals' Greg Smith. “I feel like I’m kind of underrated right now. I mean, I got a bunch of offers or whatever, but I’m still just trying to get that job done.”

His offer list backs that up. Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oregon and SMU headline the group, and while Mississippi State isn’t battling the usual national brands here, the competition is hardly soft. SMU, especially, has made this recruitment personal.

“Oh definitely I’ll say the SMU coaching staff because I really mess with them,” Williams said about the Mustangs. “They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman in high school. So they have a good place in my heart.”

Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman already cast a prediction that Williams will sign with SMU.

“SMU is the leader in the clubhouse for 2027 linebacker Braylon Williams out of Arlington (Texas) Lamar,” Spiegelman wrote. “Texas and Michigan will get official visits. I love my RPM forecast for the Mustangs.”

That’s the kind of long‑term relationship that usually wins out. But Mississippi State is officially in the mix, and that’s the part that matters right now.

Williams has set four official visits: Mississippi State on May 28‑30, SMU on June 5‑7, Baylor on June 12‑14 and Kentucky on June 19‑21.

That’s a lineup of programs that all recruit well, all develop linebackers, and all have something real to sell. Mississippi State getting the first visit is a small but meaningful win, especially for a player who’s clear about what he wants.

“I definitely say I’m looking for my major first off. Computer science,” Williams said. “Then also I’m looking for if the relationship is really there. Not just on the field but off the field at the same time.”

Williams plans to commit this summer after the visits wrap.

For now, Mississippi State has a seat at the table with one of Texas’ most productive, hardest‑hitting defenders and in a recruitment like this, that’s step one.