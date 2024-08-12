The Bulldogs Are Not in the Initial AP Top 25 Poll
STARKVILLE, Miss. — College football is slowly getting closer, and another domino toward kickoff fell as the first AP Top 25 poll was released. The Mississippi State Bulldogs did not make the poll, nor did they receive any votes.
However, this should not surprise State fans due to the undervaluing the team usually receives, but this year, it makes sense. The Bulldogs are welcoming Jeff Lebby, a first-time head coach, to lead the program, and his offense will have 11 brand-new starters.
The defense will also be under first-time defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, and unlike the offense, many of the projected starters were in Starkville last season. However, most guys did not see much playing time due to youth or injury.
It is not surprising that MSU was left out of the poll due to the massive amount of change the program is undergoing, from coaches to players. Despite the low expectations, fans should still be excited about the season because Lebby seems to have brought an unfamiliar energy to Mississippi State.
The manicure has been “showtime,” and if the lime delivers, it will be an exciting season for the Bulldogs, even if it does not translate to many wins. State has one of the toughest schedules in the country, so wins will be hard to come by, but if Lebby can take positive steps forward this year, the future could be bright.
Full AP Poll
1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (15)
3. Oregon (1)
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24 NC State
25. Iowa