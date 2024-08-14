Cowbell Corner

Extra Points: The Mississippi State Running Back Room is Up in the Air

With Seth Davis reportedly sidelined for the entire 2024 season, who will step forward and lead the ground attack for Jeff Lebby and company at Mississippi State?

Tanner Marlar

Nov 18, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jeffery Pittman (25) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jeffery Pittman (25) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

This week, Tanner Marlar dives in to one of the biggest question marks surrounding Jeff Lebby's fresh Mississippi State offense. With Seth Davis sidelined for the season, who will shoulder the load for the Bulldogs on the ground and set the tone for Lebby's squad in year one?

1. Davon Booth

Mississippi State running back Davon Booth at Utah State
Dec 23, 2023; Boise, ID, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Davon Booth (6) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia State Panthers at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Booth nearly had a bit of a breakout year last season for Utah State, and offers the mix of speed and elusiveness that could coss problems for second level defenders in the SEC.

2. Jeffery Pittman

Jeffery Pittman vs. Arizona
Sep 9, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jeffery Pittman (25) runs the ball during a play that would result in a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Above all else, Pittman runs hard. That was evident in last year's rushing attack as Pittman showed the ability to break big plays in spurts. If he can find more consistency, he could be a legit big time threat on Saturdays.

3. Johnnie Daniels

Mississippi State running back Johnnie Daniels
Mississippi State running back Johnnie Daniels in fall camp. / Mississippi State Football/@HailstateFB on X

Daniels was the number one junior college running back in the country and was one of Lebby's first recruits to sign on with him in Starkville. His speed on the outside is something that could warrant Daniels shouldering a majority of the load.

4. Keyvone Lee

Mississippi State running back Keyvone Lee
Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) avoids a tackle from Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

With Lee's bruising style of rushing and sheer size, the former Nittany Lion shows promise as a goal line back who could force his way into the end zone if given the proper opportunity. Bulldog fans have seen brief flashes of Lee's promise, but the former Penn State transfer has otherwise had a quiety career in Bulldog country. This season could change that.

