Extra Points: The Mississippi State Running Back Room is Up in the Air
Welcome to Extra Points - a weekly video segment hosted by the staff of Mississippi State on SI.
This week, Tanner Marlar dives in to one of the biggest question marks surrounding Jeff Lebby's fresh Mississippi State offense. With Seth Davis sidelined for the season, who will shoulder the load for the Bulldogs on the ground and set the tone for Lebby's squad in year one?
1. Davon Booth
Booth nearly had a bit of a breakout year last season for Utah State, and offers the mix of speed and elusiveness that could coss problems for second level defenders in the SEC.
2. Jeffery Pittman
Above all else, Pittman runs hard. That was evident in last year's rushing attack as Pittman showed the ability to break big plays in spurts. If he can find more consistency, he could be a legit big time threat on Saturdays.
3. Johnnie Daniels
Daniels was the number one junior college running back in the country and was one of Lebby's first recruits to sign on with him in Starkville. His speed on the outside is something that could warrant Daniels shouldering a majority of the load.
4. Keyvone Lee
With Lee's bruising style of rushing and sheer size, the former Nittany Lion shows promise as a goal line back who could force his way into the end zone if given the proper opportunity. Bulldog fans have seen brief flashes of Lee's promise, but the former Penn State transfer has otherwise had a quiety career in Bulldog country. This season could change that.