Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Tickets for Auburn Game Drop to New Low
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The last time Auburn visited Starkville, the Bulldogs needed overtime to win 39-33 in 2022. Four years later, the rematch at Davis Wade Stadium has turned into one of the cheapest home tickets on the Bulldogs' schedule.
Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2 doubles as Mississippi State's final SEC home game of the season, and it marks the first meeting between the programs since Auburn won 27-13 in 2023. The secondary market, by and large, has shrugged.
Byrum Brown's visit comes at a discount
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and the Tigers arrive with a winning record, yet the get-in price on Vivid Seats sits at $29, with an average listing of $46, below the $53 average the site shows for Mississippi State tickets overall. Event Tickets Center starts at $44, while TickPick currently opens around $31 with no added fees.
The drop on Vivid Seats is the eye-opener. In October, the site listed the Auburn game from $76, which means the starting price has fallen by more than 60% in a matter of weeks.
The current floor also sits below the October starting prices the same site showed for Oklahoma (50) and Vanderbilt (45). Meanwhile, TickPick's $31 floor sits just above the Vivid Seats number, so shopping around pays off this week.
These figures are advertised starting prices, not promises that the same seats will remain available at checkout. Buyers shopping for two seats may see different prices than those searching for just one, so comparing matching quantities and any fees is the fairest way to judge the spread between platforms.
Jeff Lebby's losing streak is doing the talking
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby's team has dropped five straight, and demand has followed the scoreboard down. If nothing else, the slide has opened the door for fans who sat out the early part of the season. Davis Wade Stadium hasn't been much of a fortress lately, either, since the Bulldogs have dropped three straight home games to Alabama, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
Davis Wade Stadium seats 61,337, and the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe drew 48,771. Filling the building for an early kickoff against a team coming off a last-second win will take a push from the walk-up crowd, and a three-game home skid doesn't help the sales pitch.
Alex Golesh returns Auburn to a tricky venue
Auburn coach Alex Golesh is in his first season with the Tigers, so Starkville will be new territory for him. History favors his program, as Auburn owns a 14-7-1 official record in Starkville, but Mississippi State won the most recent meeting there.
Speaking of conditions, fans who buy in will get a crisp fall morning, with temperatures near freezing at dawn climbing toward a forecast high of about 55 degrees and no rain expected, so tailgaters will want an extra layer. For anyone holding out for a lower number, the Bulldogs' one remaining home date after Saturday comes against FCS Tennessee Tech on Nov. 21, so Auburn is the last big-name visitor of the season.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites