Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Tickets for Auburn Game Drop to New Low

The last time Auburn visited Starkville, the Bulldogs needed overtime to win 39-33 in 2022. Four years later, the rematch at Davis Wade Stadium has turned into one of the cheapest home tickets on the Bulldogs' schedule.

Saturday's 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2 doubles as Mississippi State's final SEC home game of the season, and it marks the first meeting between the programs since Auburn won 27-13 in 2023. The secondary market, by and large, has shrugged.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs fans crowd around quarterback Blake Shapen (2) and offensive lineman Zack Owens (52) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devilsat Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byrum Brown's visit comes at a discount

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown and the Tigers arrive with a winning record, yet the get-in price on Vivid Seats sits at $29, with an average listing of $46, below the $53 average the site shows for Mississippi State tickets overall. Event Tickets Center starts at $44, while TickPick currently opens around $31 with no added fees.

The drop on Vivid Seats is the eye-opener. In October, the site listed the Auburn game from $76, which means the starting price has fallen by more than 60% in a matter of weeks.

The current floor also sits below the October starting prices the same site showed for Oklahoma (50) and Vanderbilt (45). Meanwhile, TickPick's $31 floor sits just above the Vivid Seats number, so shopping around pays off this week.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs the ball in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

These figures are advertised starting prices, not promises that the same seats will remain available at checkout. Buyers shopping for two seats may see different prices than those searching for just one, so comparing matching quantities and any fees is the fairest way to judge the spread between platforms.

Jeff Lebby's losing streak is doing the talking

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby's team has dropped five straight, and demand has followed the scoreboard down. If nothing else, the slide has opened the door for fans who sat out the early part of the season. Davis Wade Stadium hasn't been much of a fortress lately, either, since the Bulldogs have dropped three straight home games to Alabama, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

Davis Wade Stadium seats 61,337, and the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe drew 48,771. Filling the building for an early kickoff against a team coming off a last-second win will take a push from the walk-up crowd, and a three-game home skid doesn't help the sales pitch.

Alex Golesh returns Auburn to a tricky venue

Auburn coach Alex Golesh is in his first season with the Tigers, so Starkville will be new territory for him. History favors his program, as Auburn owns a 14-7-1 official record in Starkville, but Mississippi State won the most recent meeting there.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh greets fans after the game as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of conditions, fans who buy in will get a crisp fall morning, with temperatures near freezing at dawn climbing toward a forecast high of about 55 degrees and no rain expected, so tailgaters will want an extra layer. For anyone holding out for a lower number, the Bulldogs' one remaining home date after Saturday comes against FCS Tennessee Tech on Nov. 21, so Auburn is the last big-name visitor of the season.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.