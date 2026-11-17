Five words into his answer, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby had told the room everything he planned to say about quarterback AJ Swann.

"I don't have an update," Lebby said Monday. "We'll let the injury report speak to it Wednesday."

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a wrinkle in that plan, though. The SEC's availability reports, which debuted in 2024 with an initial list on Wednesday and a final update 90 minutes before kickoff, cover conference games only, so Saturday's noon CT visit from FCS power Tennessee Tech (9-2) doesn't require one. Lebby's final news conference of the week, on Wednesday, may offer the best window into Swann's status.

Swann left twice in the first half against Auburn and watched the rest of the afternoon with a boot on his left foot. His second exit came shortly after Auburn defensive lineman Darrion Smith returned a Swann fumble to the 1-yard line.

No firm timetable emerged from the Nov. 16 news conference, and at 4-6 the Bulldogs need to win both remaining games to reach six wins.

Plan A still depends on AJ Swann

Swann arrived from Appalachian State as quarterback Kamario Taylor's backup, making Mississippi State his fourth school after stops at Vanderbilt and LSU, and Auburn marked his third start of the season.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) hands the ball to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, injuries have dogged him along the way. He left the Texas loss on Oct. 31 with an upper-body injury, and back in 2023 at Vanderbilt, he dealt with an elbow bruise from the UNLV game before getting pulled against Kentucky.

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When healthy, he has been steady, if unspectacular, completing 64.1% of his passes for 489 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while losing 31 yards on the ground.

Plan B belongs to Billy Puckett

If Swann can't go, the next man up took a far less traditional route. Quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett, a Jackson Prep product from Madison, walked on last season and ran the scout team as a true freshman, then made his first career start at LSU on Oct. 17, a 31-0 shutout loss in Baton Rouge.

Plan C starts with Brodie McWhorter

Then there is true freshman quarterback Brodie McWhorter, who made his college debut Saturday. The three-star signee from Cass High School in Georgia drew nearly 30 scholarship offers, including Georgia and Ohio State, and his high school sits one county over from Swann's alma mater in Canton, which makes for quite the small-world quarterback room.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Brodie McWhorter (14) reacts with quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He got a few reps today," Lebby said of McWhorter. "We'll need to create some predictable outcomes from the standpoint of me calling something and knowing that we're going to do just the basics at a really high level. That's been the biggest issue, putting guys in position of success offensively."

Whoever starts will inherit an offense that has scored only 50 points across its last five games, and nine of those came from the defense. Ball security looms largest, since all four of Mississippi State's turnovers against Auburn were fumbles, and the Tigers turned them into 24 points.

"We have to take care of the football," Lebby said. "What happened the other day is completely unacceptable and not good enough. I've got to get these guys to take care of the ball."

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