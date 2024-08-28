Three Mississippi State Defensive Players to Watch this Weekend
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football will open its season at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. Questions surround the MSU football program as they welcome new head coach Jeff Lebby to town.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator is a bright mind in the coaching industry. He is well known for his up-tempo, high-flying offense.
However, the most important question surrounding the MSU squad is about the defense under new coordinator Coleman Hutzler. The group did not return a ton of production and, unlike the offense, did not have much success in the transfer portal.
Talent is on that side of the ball, but they are inexperienced. Let's look at three guys to watch this weekend.
Isaac Smith
The Fulton, Miss. product appeared in 12 games a season ago and racked up 15 tackles but will make his first start this weekend. The former 4-star from Itawamba Agricultural High School was highly recruited and chose State over offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, etc.
Smith was named the starting free safety on Monday when MSU released the depth chart. The 6-0 205 pounder was a ballhawk in high school, racking up nine interceptions in his senior season.
The Bulldogs will need that ability to roll into the Southeastern Conference, as the secondary is a big question mark. If the MSU defense wants to perform above expectations, Smith must play a significant role.
Kelley Jones
Another promising young Bulldog in the secondary is the Clarksdale, Miss. product. Jones is another former 4-star from the Magnolia State who will be earning his first start this weekend.
Last season, he appeared in only three games and earned a redshirt. The young corner's physical tools are striking: He has a 6-4 195-pound frame and is one of the fastest players on the roster.
However, with those attributes, he will likely draw the toughest matchup every week, so if he experiences growing pains, so will the rest of the defense. Jones has the makings of a future first-round pick, and getting off to a hot start this weekend could build his confidence.
John Lewis
Finally, a Bulldog veteran who is making a minor position change this season. The 4-star prospect out of Germantown High School came to Starkville with many expectations.
However, as he enters his fourth season, he has yet to live up to the hype. Lewis has appeared in 28 games with three starts and has made 23 tackles thus far.
The 6-3, 240-pound linebacker will move from the edge to the middle of the defense this season. It is a slight change, but it could be what the junior needs, as the coaching staff and players have been complimentary of him during the offseason.