Transfer portal update: Bulldogs add two more ex-Seminoles to class
Most of the eyes in the Magnolia State were looking at Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. But even while we're not looking, Mississippi State football is making moves.
Mississippi State continues to build a top 20 (or 30...we'll touch on it later) transfer portal class and apparently has an affinity for ex-Seminoles.
Former Florida State offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Thursday and edge Amaree Williams made his commitment on Friday. The two join fellow Seminoles-turned-Bulldogs Jayson Jenkins, who was one of the first commitments the Bulldogs received, and offensive lineman Mario Nash.
Williams is the second defensive end/edge-type player committed to Mississippi State, but he also has experience at tight end. Last season he had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he recorded 10 tackles, two TFLs and 1.5 sacks.
Matthews did not play last season for Florida State after transferring from Rutgers in the last spring transfer portal window. Despite his lack of experience, his 6-foot-6, 350 lbs. frame makes him an ideal candidate to become an SEC lineman.
Mathews and Nash fill two vital needs, but the Bulldogs would be smart to continue adding more talent to the offensive line. Adding Matthews also won't do much to satisfy a fan base that's grown anxious about the lack of offensive line commitments from the transfer portal.
Right now, Mathews and Nash are the only ones, but others are reportedly scheduled to visit Starkville. Also, the portal's only been open six days leaving plenty of time to bring in more linemen.
There are also two new outgoing Bulldogs added to the list below. Cornerbacks DK McGruber and Jayven Williams have decided to enter the transfer portal.
Those decisions aren't very surprising considering Mississippi State has added three cornerbacks and a safety in the transfer portal. Williams saw playing time last season, his only one in Starkville, and finished with 18 tackles, one TFL and an interception against Arizona State.
Here are the updated lists of incoming and outgoing Bulldogs, plus the class's ranking according to the two major recruiting services. These are as-of 10:30 a.m. Friday and yes, they really are that different.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 20
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum
- LB Montrell Chapman
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
