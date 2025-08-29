'Twas the night before kickoff: A poetic debut for the Bulldogs
Have you ever come up with an idea you thought was great, but after starting it realized you just threw yourself into the deep end of a pool without any swim lessons?
Yes? Great.
Now, how many of you couldn’t shake the idea and decided to throw caution to the wind and jumped off the diving board back into the deep end?
ICYMI: What will the weather be like for Mississippi State and Southern Miss?
Well, that’s basically how I spent my Friday afternoon. I had a fun idea that I started working on, realized I’m way out of my league, gave up on the project, but I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so I went back to work.
What follows is the result. I’m not a poet, and yes, I had to spend way too much time looking up rhymes. Sure, an English Literature major could probably find dozens of faults, but I’m sharing it anyway, because I think it’s at least a little entertaining.
So, without further ado, here is my poetry debut:
‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff
‘Twas the night before kickoff, and all across the nation,
Fans went to sleep, with great anticipation.
For tomorrow, the season begins,
When someone kicks a pigskin.
The players were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of TikTok celebrations danced in their heads.
And coaches with playbooks, reviewing each snap,
Had just settled in for a quick nap.
When out on the field there arose such a cheer,
Fans in maroon and white knew that kickoff was near.
Away to the stadium they all sped,
With sounds of cowbells filling their heads.
The lights at the stadium gave off a fresh new glow,
As the Bulldogs prepared for the battle below.
When, what to the fans’ eyes should appear,
But Bully the mascot, in a sleigh full of gear.
With cowbells clanging and a maroon-painted sleigh,
He let out a loud bark to lead the way.
And louder than a Metallica concert, the Bulldogs all came,
As he barked, Bully called them by name:
“Now Shapen! Now Booth!
Now, Smith and Jones!
On, Reese! On, Steen!
On, Mosley and Lebby!
To the end zone we march, hear the cowbells call,
Now hail to the Bulldogs, Hail State one and all.”
And then, in a moment, we heard the bells toll,
Not for the Bulldogs, but for the Golden Eagles’ soul.
The fans looked to the tunnel and rang their cowbells,
Out came the Bulldogs, ready to answer the calls.
Bully smiled as he stood in his sleigh,
And a maroon flag with an interlocking MSU logo on it, waving in the sky.
Raising his other paw with a wave to the fight,
Bully barked, “Hail State to all and to all, a good night.”