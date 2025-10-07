Although I have the upmost respect for the coaches, and opportunity provided to me at @HailStateFB @Coach_Leb @DawgRecruits3 It’s unfortunate I decided to decommit but my recruitment is reopened GOD BE THE GLORY @CSmithScout @Rivals @FOXSportsKnox @On3sports @247Sport

2026 6'7 pic.twitter.com/fjHWaUFrau