Ty Cooper is Prepared to Take on Any Role Thrown his Way
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State defense has been questioned this offseason, and rightfully so. The unit's new coordinator, Coleman Hutzler, is inexperienced as a play-caller, and most of his players lack it as well.
The Magnolia State has been praised for the amount of defensive talent it produces, and this year, that talent will be tested as the Bulldogs will rely on several Mississippi kids who inked with State out of high school. Ty Cooper is one of the few veterans on this team, and he comes from one of the best programs in the State, Lousiville High School.
The former 3-star recruit chose Mississippi State over offers from Texas, Ole Miss, Minnesota, etc. The 6-4, 245-pounder has shown versatility at State, playing linebacker, defensive end, and even briefly tight end last year.
However, the junior feels the new staff is putting him in better positions.
"I feel like I have got my groove back," Cooper said. "The coaching staff trust me, and they are putting me in positions where I can make plays."
Cooper has appeared in 23 games and made a pair of starts during his Bulldog career, and he started off quickly. As a true freshman, he appeared in eight games and racked up seven tackles and a tackle and a half for loss.
After redshirting in 2022, Cooper was asked to provide depth in the tight end room for State last season. However, he played his best football at the end of the season on defense. He made his first career start against Southern Miss and earned a Pro Football Focus tackle grade of 75.2, which was a season-high.
Despite not having a ton of production, Cooper is a veteran of this program, which comes with a certain responsibility.
"Just being a vocal leader and being able to do anything the team needs," Cooper said.
In the Hutzler scheme, Cooper has found a home as the "Jack" or outside linebacker. There are few penciled-in starters on this defense, but the Jack linebacker competition is fierce.
Cooper is joined by All-SEC freshman Donterry Russell and junior college standout Branden Jennings, who are all vying for the starting job.
"(The competition) has been pretty tough," Cooper said. "We have some really good guys at that position, and we just compete every day and push each other to get better."
While the State defense rightfully has low expectations, the talent is there for the group. Cooper spoke on what he has seen from his defensive teammates outside of practice.
"I think everybody is being mature and learning the playbook," Cooper said. "Spending time in the film room and going over plays after practice, everybody is focused on their technique so we can move as one."
Part of the reason for the multitude of questions marks surrounding the Mississippi State defense is the lack of knowledge on the scheme. Hutzler previously served as outside linebackers coach at Alabama under Nick Saban, who notoriously ran a 3-4 defensive scheme.
However, Hutzler has been adamant about his scheme being multiple, but they will be aggressive. Cooper provided his thoughts on what the fans should expect from the MSU defense.
"We got a lot of aggression and play real physical and downhill, and we are going to bring it to whoever," Cooper said.