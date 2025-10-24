Updated odds, predictions and projections still favor Texas over Bulldogs
Mississippi State is still searching for its first SEC win in nearly two years after two near-misses already this season.
The Bulldogs’ next chance comes Saturday against No. 22 Texas. Before the season began, this was looked at as about as close to an automatic-win for the Longhorns.
But now, a Mississippi State is very realistic.
Mississippi State’s done its part, showing an improved team from last season’s two-win team and an ability to beat higher-ranked teams.
Texas, however, has taken a big tumble from its preseason perch as the No. 1 overall team in the nation. Defensively, the Longhorns have looked the part. But the much-hyped offense and quarterback with a famous last name, have looked more like a bottom tier SEC team.
“I think what they're doing right now is they're playing to who they are and they're trying to protect the ball,” Lebby said about Texas and its offense. “They're trying to be incredibly high percentage, very timely when they're pushing the ball down the field and giving (Arch Manning) a ton of freedom to go run the offense.
“I think (Steve Sarkisian) understands exactly who they are defensively, and they've been really, really good. So, for them, I think it's about running the football at a really high level, being able to have some play action passes in it, and then taking great care of the ball.”
Despite the Longhorns’ struggles, they’re still favored to come into the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber knows as Davis Wade Stadium and leave with a win. Check out the updated odds and predictions below.
Game Information
- Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
- When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
- Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Texas: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Moneyline
Texas: -270
Mississippi State: +220
Total
Over: 46.5 (-110)
Under: 46.5 (-110)
SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20