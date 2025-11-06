Updated odds, projections and availability report for Mississippi State vs. Georgia
There’s a little more than 48 hours left until Mississippi State welcomes No. 5 Georgia to Starkville and for the first time in two years, the home team isn’t looking for its first SEC win.
Mississippi State broke its 16-game losing streak in SEC play last week with a comeback 38-35 win against Arkansas.
Georgia knows a thing or two about comeback wins. It trailed against Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss and, most recently, Florida, but ended each game with the win.
Mississippi State hopes that Georgia continues that trend and spots the maroon Bulldogs a double digit lead. To do that, they’ll need a balanced offensive attack.
“It's going to be about having balance,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “We cannot be one dimensional or it's going to be really, really hard for us up front.”
It may already be hard for Mississippi State up front based on Wednesday’s initial Student-Athlete Availability Report.
Offensive tackle Albert Reese IV was listed as probable for Saturday’s game. It would be the second-straight game Reese has missed and his presence was missed against the Razorbacks.
Mississippi State had just 106 rushing yards against the SEC’s worst run defense and the leading rusher was freshman backup quarterback Kamario Taylor.
“Really frustrated in how we ran the football against a defense that had given up a lot in the run game,” Lebby said. “The negative runs were troubling. We've got to run the football so that we can have balance and take some pressure off of the QB and receivers.”
Also, safety Jahron Manning was listed as probable to play after leaving last week’s game against Arkansas with an injury. Having him available is a big win for Mississippi State.
The report did have an impact on betting odds, with Georgia now a 9.5-point favorite. See the full odds below.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State
- Who: No.5 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 21-6
- Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (October 12, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 38-35
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Florida, 24-20
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Georgia
- Project Margin of Victory: 7.1
- Win Probability: 67 percent
- Projected Score: 32-25
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)
Georgia: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +265
Georgia: -330
Total
Over: 57.5 (-105)
Under: 57.5 (-115)