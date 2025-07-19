Was large roster turnover for Mississippi State really a bad thing?
Is the ability for players to transfer schools like they’re now really a bad thing?
Let’s look at Mississippi State.
This week at SEC Media Days, second-year coach Jeff Lebby talked multiple times about how many new players Mississippi State has brought in since last December.
“You think about the transformation. 80% of our players on our roster right now, they're guys that are in their first or second year of being inside the program,” he said. “You think about 16 new players since January 1, 43 midyears, then having the ability to sign five O-linemen, a couple of tight ends, a couple others on the defensive side of the ball in the spring portal.”
When asked about things like about building a program identity or achieving consistent success, Lebby’s answers were fairly realistic. At one point he even said, despite the roster turnover, the team is closer today than they were last year.
“For us again, we're going to get things done and change the outcome this fall because of how we practice and how we prepare. That's the reality of it,” Lebby said. “I've talked a ton all day about, man, we also have to become a team. I feel like our football team today is a lot closer and a lot more connected than it was a year ago, even with all the turnover. I'm excited about that.”
The Bulldogs may be closer together as a team than last year, but aren’t they also better?
The defensive line was improved through the portal and now won’t be outsized by an average of 30 lbs. each week. So was the offensive line with the Bulldogs bringing in a pair of former starting tackles. The quarterback room is arguably better, too. Kamario Taylor is an even, or better, replacement for Michael Van Buren and Luke Kromenhoek is great insurance policy for Blake Shapen. The running back room isn’t up for debate about it being better.
Sure, wide receivers and defensive backs are kind of a push on if those units are better. But overall it sure feels like Mississippi State has gotten better.
Will it lead to more wins? We’d like to think so. Afterall, there are three very winnable games in the first month of the season which would be one more win than in 2024.
The argument someone will make is that Mississippi State would be even better if it could develop players over multiple seasons. But, be honest, how much success has that actually led to in Starkville? (Talking football here; don’t go bringing baseball into this because I can’t argue against that.)
Jokes aside, what’s really best is a mix of transfers and developing players overtime. Luckily for Mississippi State, it seems Lebby understands that.
“When you find a guy that's, one, flat good enough to be able to be a difference maker on your team, but is about the right stuff and the right person, they have a chance to truly impact not just in between the white lines on the field but in your locker room,” Lebby said at SEC Media Days. “That's what we're looking for constantly. A guy like Blake Shapen being able to be back for year two, that's how that happens. Isaac Smith, now year three for him at Mississippi State. You have to have guys that are about the right stuff. Then we have to go practice the right way to change the outcome.”