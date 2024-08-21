WATCH: Albert Reese Details the Conclusion of Preseason Camp
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football has officially ended preseason camp as they begin preparations for the first game against Eastern Kentucky on August 31st. This season, the Bulldogs are a new-look team, especially on offense, as all projected 11 starters are either transfers or first-time starters.
Albert Reese IV has worn the maroon and white for a few years but has never earned a starting spot. However, the Edmonton, Alberta native is expected to start this season, whether at left guard or right tackle, a far cry from previous seasons.
"I definitely feel more involved, in tune, and getting ready to play a lot of football," Reese said.
The struggle of preseason camp is the everyday grind of football, but the only competition is your teammate. However, State has moved past the dog days of summer and is creeping toward fall.
"We were saying at the end of practice how we are happy to gameplan for another opponent instead of ourselves," Reese said.
The offensive line for MSU is perhaps the most polarizing unit on this team due to the number of new but talented faces. The group has the experience and talent to strengthen this team, but the cohesiveness must be ironed out.
MSU offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is tasked with ensuring the unit meets standards. The former Arkansas assistant coach was a Broyles Award semi-finalist in 2021 and has a pedigree for developing good line play under Jeff Lebby's scheme. His guys enjoy playing for him.
"It is great," Reese said. "He will get on you and inspire you to flush any mistakes or good things and keep you rolling."
According to Lebby, presnap penalties were among the mistakes the entire team made during the scrimmages. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator runs his offense faster than just about anyone in the country, which could be taxing for an offensive line.
However, experience practicing with the tempo, making the calls, and adjusting the alignment is critical. While the new look MSU offensive line has been adjusting to it, the group has made great strides.
"We have come a long way. Even during the fall, the tempo was hard at the beginning," Reese said. "Just because none of us have done a lot of tempo, but we are coming along really well."
With Mississippi State classes now in session and the heat starting to ease off, it is beginning to feel like football season. This season for MSU football is massive due to the amount riding on Lebby to provide stability to the program, as they desperately need it.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, that pressure will not loom on them much longer because on August 31st, they finally get to showcase the new-look State team to the world in one of the most unique venues in college football.
"I can't wait. It is unreal every time you go out there," Reese said. "Nobody else does the cowbells and having 60,000 of them is exciting."