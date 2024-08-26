WATCH: Jeff Lebby Speaks on Missing Names from MSU Depth Chart
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football opens its season and the Jeff Lebby era this Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. It is standard protocol to release a depth chart on the Monday before the game; a few glaring names were missing.
Jeffery Pittman (running back), Kelly Akharaiyi (wide receiver), and Corey Ellington (safety) were all missing from the list. Each of those guys is expected to contribute to MSU this season.
Pittman had a chance to be the lead back in the room due to having the most SEC production after rushing for 268 yards and a touchdown last season for State. However, the senior from Taylorsville, Miss., will not suit up for MSU this weekend.
“Pitt (Pittman) is actually a guy who is no longer with us right now,” Lebby said. “I will not get into the specifics. It is an internal matter.”
It is a blow for the running back room to lose Pittman due to his experience, but the Bulldogs still have a solid core of running backs with Keyvone Lee, Davon Booth, and Johnnie Daniels. Lebby is still confident in the unit despite losing a piece.
“We are much improved from the spring to now at that position,” Lebby said.
Akharaiyi and Ellington were both expected starters for the Bulldogs this season. Both guys are entering their senior years, so they could bring experience to a young team.
“Both of those have been dinged up and battling some things through fall camp,” Lebby said. “They will not be available this week, but we will continue to look at their situation and hopefully get them back sooner rather than later.”
State signed 19 guys out of the transfer portal this offseason, and few received the hype Akharaiyi did. The speedy receiver is coming off an all-conference season at UTEP, where he made 48 grabs for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Irving, Texas native is also an excellent fit in the Lebby scheme due to his breakaway speed and reliable hands. While the Bulldogs would love to have Akharaiyi back as soon as possible due to his vast experience, they did bring in three 4-star receivers from the high school ranks who have plenty of potential.
“I will not get too much into the details (about the extent of the injury), but Kelly is a guy who has had all this production and played a lot of football, so there is a concern from that standpoint,” Lebby said. “We have some young guys in the room who have a chance to be really good, but they have not lived it.”