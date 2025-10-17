Cowbell Corner

Weekend Watch Guide: A Mississippi State's fan to Week 8 of college football

The Bulldogs are back in action this weekend, but there are still plenty of games worthy of paying attention to this weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#6) during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#6) during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

Mississippi State football is back in action this weekend after a bye week last weekend, but there’s still plenty of other college football action going on.

The SEC has all 16 of its teams in action this weekend, including three games pitting ranked opponents against one another.

ICYMI: Why Florida fans shouldn't be worried about a Mississippi State upset

Luckily, the Bulldogs kickoff time against Florida will allow Mississippi State fans to follow along with most of the action this weekend.

Here’s out Weekend Watch Guide for Week 8 of the college football season:

SEC Schedule

  • No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC
  • No. 14 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1) at South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
  • No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-2) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0) at No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
  • Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2) at Florida (2-4, 1-2) | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
  • No. 21 Texas (4-2, 1-1) at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3) | 6 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
  • No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3) | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network

LSU-Vanderbilt: How does Vanderbilt respond in its first game after losing to Alabama? The old Vandy would roll over and get blown out by the Tigers. But this is a new Vandy and who knows what version of LSU shows up in Nashville.

Ole Miss-Georgia: This one will require Mississippi State fans to multi-task but seeing if your biggest rival loses its biggest game (so far) of the season is worth the effort.

Tennessee-Alabama: This should be entertaining and very telling. Tennessee has skirted by in two SEC games against Mississippi State and Arkansas and lost a game to Georgia it should’ve won. Are the Volunteers good enough to cool off the red-hot Crimson Tide?

Other Games to Watch

  • Louisville (4-1) at No. 2 Miami (5-0) | 6 p.m. (Friday) | ESPN
  • Baylor (4-2) at TCU (4-2) | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0) at Arizona State (4-2) | 3 p.m. | FOX
  • No. 20 USC (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2) | 6:30 p.m. | NBC
  • No. 23 Utah (5-1) at No. 15 BYU (6-0) | 7 p.m. | FOX

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football