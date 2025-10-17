Weekend Watch Guide: A Mississippi State's fan to Week 8 of college football
Mississippi State football is back in action this weekend after a bye week last weekend, but there’s still plenty of other college football action going on.
The SEC has all 16 of its teams in action this weekend, including three games pitting ranked opponents against one another.
Luckily, the Bulldogs kickoff time against Florida will allow Mississippi State fans to follow along with most of the action this weekend.
Here’s out Weekend Watch Guide for Week 8 of the college football season:
SEC Schedule
- No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- No. 14 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1) at South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
- No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-2) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0) at No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2) at Florida (2-4, 1-2) | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 21 Texas (4-2, 1-1) at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3) | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3) | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
LSU-Vanderbilt: How does Vanderbilt respond in its first game after losing to Alabama? The old Vandy would roll over and get blown out by the Tigers. But this is a new Vandy and who knows what version of LSU shows up in Nashville.
Ole Miss-Georgia: This one will require Mississippi State fans to multi-task but seeing if your biggest rival loses its biggest game (so far) of the season is worth the effort.
Tennessee-Alabama: This should be entertaining and very telling. Tennessee has skirted by in two SEC games against Mississippi State and Arkansas and lost a game to Georgia it should’ve won. Are the Volunteers good enough to cool off the red-hot Crimson Tide?
Other Games to Watch
- Louisville (4-1) at No. 2 Miami (5-0) | 6 p.m. (Friday) | ESPN
- Baylor (4-2) at TCU (4-2) | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0) at Arizona State (4-2) | 3 p.m. | FOX
- No. 20 USC (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2) | 6:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 23 Utah (5-1) at No. 15 BYU (6-0) | 7 p.m. | FOX