Weekend Watch Guide: A Mississippi State's fan to Week 9 of college football
Mississippi State is back home in the friendly confines of Davis Wade Stadium this weekend for its game against No. 22 Texas.
Both teams need wins for different reasons, and it could be fun to see Mississippi State’s explosive offense go up against an elite defense like the Longhorns.
But there are also other notable games going on Saturday. We won’t get another eight-game SEC slate, but seven should provide plenty of drama.
Also, the SEC is the only conference with any matchups between top 25 ranked teams. So, maybe there isn’t anything to really pay attention to outside of the SEC?
Here’s this weekend’s guide to Saturday’s games:
SEC Schedule
- No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) at No. 13 Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-3) | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
- No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) at South Carolina (3-4, 1-4) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 Missouri (6-1, 2-1) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Texas (5-2, 2-1) at Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3) | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0) at No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 17 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) at Kentucky (2-4, 0-4) | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
- OFF: No. 5 Georgia, Florida
Rebels at Sooners: How does Ole Miss respond after losing to Georgia last week? Do they respond the same way Oklahoma did after its Red River Rivalry loss and win big on the road? Or will the Rebels respond more like Auburn and find a way to lose again?
Tigers at Commodores: This could be considered a playoff game. Winner remains in contention for one of the 12 playoff spots and the loser falls out of contention. Both teams have one loss already and its too early to tell if a two-loss SEC team could get into the CFP.
Aggies at Tigers: If Texas A&M wants to prove its legit, go to Death Valley at night and beat an LSU team that’s desperate for a win to remain in the playoff and SEC title hunt, as well as cool off Brian Kelly’s hot seat. Do that and nobody will say the Aggies aren’t a contender to win it all.
Other Games to Watch
- UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | 11 a.m. | FOX
- No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
- Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | 6:30 p.m. | NBC
- Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2