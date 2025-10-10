Weekend Watch Guide: A Mississippi State fan’s guide to week 7
Bye weeks are good for the players and coaches, but also good for a team’s fans.
It’s a week without the stress of worrying if your favorite team will lose and a chance to recharge their passion for their team.
Plus, there’s always other teams’ misfortunes to enjoy.
Mississippi State fans can sit back and relax Saturday and wait for the craziness to unfold. Here’s a look at some of the weekend’s most interesting games.
SEC Schedule
- No. 8 Alabama (4-1) at No. 14 Missouri (5-0) | 11 a.m. | ABC
- Washington State (3-2) at No. 4 Ole Miss (4-0) | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
- No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Texas (3-2) | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- Arkansas (2-3) at No. 12 Tennessee (4-1) | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
- Florida (2-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-0) | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Georgia (4-1) at Auburn (3-2) | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
- South Carolina (3-2) at No. 11 LSU (4-1) | 6:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Alabama-Missouri: Is ‘Bama back? Four-straight wins including two ranked teams would certainly indicate it is. Also, how good is Missouri? The Tigers are undefeated, but their best win was against South Carolina (29-20).
Oklahoma-Texas: Who knows what’ll happen in Dallas? You’d think the undefeated Sooners would be favored against a Texas team that’s fallen far from its preseason No. 1 hype. But, alas, the Longhorns are favored. Nothing will surprise me in this game.
Arkansas-Tennessee: Welcome back Bobby Petrino. Let’s see if he can use the “new coach bump” to do what Mississippi State couldn’t do and upset Tennessee.
Florida-Texas A&M: Good chance to get a feel for how Mississippi State might fair next week against the Gators since its last game was against the Aggies.
Other Games to Watch
- No. 24 USF (4-1) at North Texas (5-0) | 6:30 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
- No. 1 Ohio State (5-0) at No. 17 Illinois (5-1) | 11 a.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 7 Indiana (5-0) at No. 3 Oregon (5-0) | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 15 Michigan (4-1) at USC (4-1) | 6:30 p.m. Saturday | NBC
- No. 21 Arizona State (4-1) at Utah (4-1) | 9:15 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
USF-North Texas: Fun small school, Friday night game to watch featuring two coaches whose names are mentioned in connection with every current Power 4 job opening.
Indiana-Oregon: The marquee matchup of the weekend. We’re getting close to the first College Football Playoff committee’s rankings and this game will have huge implications on that.