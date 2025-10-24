Weekend weather forecasts paint dreary picture for one Mississippi State team
Another weekend is upon us and another busy weekend for Mississippi State athletics lies ahead.
This weekend features multiple outdoor events, at least one each day, and one game is expected to be impacted by thunderstorms.
That would be Sunday’s regular season finale for the Bulldogs’ soccer team against the other SEC Bulldog team. As of Friday morning, there’s an 80 percent chance of that game featuring at least some rain.
The other contests this weekend (softball on Friday and football on Saturday) should be dry and relatively nice weather conditions.
Here’s this weekend’s forecast for Starkville:
Friday Forecast
Softball: Fall World Series, Game 3, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State’s softball players won’t have to worry about the weather impacting its fall game. National Weather Service forecast is for “mostly sunny, with a high near 78” during the day and “partly cloudy with a low around 51.”
Winds will be minimal at around six miles per hour and gusts up to 14 mph.
Saturday Forecast
Football: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday’s afternoon’s game between No. 22 Texas and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium should have nearly ideal weather conditions.
The National Weather Service’s forecast is “partly sunny, with a high near 78” and southeast winds of 5-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
Also, expect a lot of cloud cover but no rain or storms until late night.
Sunday Forecast
Soccer: Georgia at No. 25 Mississippi State, 2 p.m.
Mississippi State fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their soccer team in Starkville for the last time this season will need to monitor the game time for Sunday’s match.
Currently, the game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Based on current weather forecasts, the game will end in a thunderstorm.
National Weather Service forecast for Sunday is “Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 65. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.”
The match between the SEC’s two Bulldog-mascot teams isn’t scheduled to air on SEC Network (just SECN+), so a television schedule won’t have to be a factor.
And if this was just rain it wouldn’t be an issue. Soccer games are played in the rain frequently. It’s when there’s lighting in the area that causes game interruptions.
For now, though, plan on bringing at least an umbrella.