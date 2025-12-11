Lebby reshapes State staff while navigating major offseason change

Jeff Lebby’s first full offseason at Mississippi State has already turned into a crash course in roster management, staff juggling and patience.

For a coach hired to reset the Bulldogs, he is learning quickly that building a stable SEC program often starts with managing instability. Every week has brought a new move, a new return, or a new adjustment.

And Lebby has handled it with the tone of someone who understands that change is simply part of today’s college football job description.

State brought back a familiar face in Zach Arnett, the former coach and defensive coordinator who once ran the Dawgs’ defense with energy and structure.

Arnett now returns as defensive coordinator again, a move that might have seemed unlikely months ago but now fits into Lebby’s plan to steady the program.

After Arnett left Starkville he got analyst jobs at Ole Miss and Florida State, but the chance to return and rebuild the Mississippi State defense pulled him back.

Lebby said Arnett’s return reflects something important about his connection to the school.

He talked about how much Arnett cares about the Bulldogs and how his past success in the SEC makes him a strong fit as the program works to rebuild.

Lebby admits the hire could look unusual from the outside, but he said it was about finding the right person who knows State and understands how the school operates. For a team trying to reset after coaching turnover, that kind of familiarity carries value.

Arnett also arrives with something else Lebby needs this offseason: calm. The Dawgs are sorting through roster movement, staff reshuffling and bowl preparation, all while trying to set a long-term direction. Arnett gives State a coach who has seen all sides of these transitions and understands what stability looks like.

Lebby said Arnett’s early work on the practice field was positive and that players responded well. Even without calling plays yet,

Arnett has been observing, evaluating and offering feedback. That head start could prove important for next season.

The coach added that bringing someone back who has lived through past successes and challenges helps Mississippi State avoid starting from scratch.

For a roster that has seen changes in key spots, Arnett’s presence brings a steadying voice at a time when the program needs one.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett walks down the field during the first quarter of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Arnett, Brock give Mississippi State needed continuity

Matt Brock is another familiar face returning to Starkville as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator. Brock previously worked at State before a stretch that included serving as UConn’s defensive coordinator.

According to Lebby, Brock had several opportunities elsewhere but wanted to return to the Bulldogs, a decision the head coach called a major plus.

Brock’s experience coaching linebackers and coordinating defenses gives the Dawgs some needed structure at a time when staff changes have left the program searching for anchors.

His return also supports Lebby’s broader plan to mix new voices with coaches who already know Mississippi State.

Lebby pointed out that both Arnett and Brock want to be at State. In an era when staffs change quickly and roster movement has become constant, that kind of commitment is one of the few things a head coach can still rely on. Lebby’s comments suggest he is building a staff based as much on fit as on résumé.

This approach gives the Bulldogs a chance to build defensive leadership in a way that doesn’t require a full reset every offseason.

Stability is not a word often used in modern college football, but Lebby appears determined to find it wherever possible.

Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Bush Hamdan coaches the quarterbacks during practice. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hamdan gives Dawgs new voice on offense

On the offensive side, Mississippi State added Bush Hamdan as associate head coach for offense.

Hamdan has coached quarterbacks, receivers and coordinated offenses at many stops, including time in the NFL. Lebby said Hamdan’s broad experience helps the Bulldogs bring in someone who has handled different responsibilities and worked with different types of players.

Hamdan joins State at a time when the offense is undergoing major change under Lebby. His role will include helping install schemes, evaluating personnel and building relationships with a roster that has been shifting through the offseason.

The Dawgs need structure on offense as much as on defense, and Hamdan’s experience gives Lebby a partner in building it.

Lebby praised Hamdan’s ability to coordinate and coach multiple positions, calling that range something that brings value to Mississippi State as it works through spring and into fall.

He also noted that Hamdan’s time spent coaching quarterbacks fits well with the direction the Bulldogs want to go offensively.

Hamdan has already started working with players during bowl practices, offering feedback and getting to know the offense.

Like Arnett, his immediate goal is evaluation. And like Brock, he arrives already plugged into what Lebby wants to build.

Lebby’s offseason: full of movement but aimed at stability

Lebby’s offseason so far reads like a long checklist, and every time he finishes one task, another appears.

The Bulldogs have dealt with coaching turnover, roster movement, and the challenge of installing new systems on both sides of the ball.

Lebby’s approach suggests he is not overwhelmed by the pace. He seems to understand that modern SEC coaching requires a steady response to constant motion.

For Mississippi State, the early months under Lebby feel like the real introduction to the new era. He is managing returning coaches, new hires and a roster that is adjusting to change.

The key theme across all these moves is simple: build slowly, build deliberately, and build with people who want to be part of the Dawgs’ future.

The staff now includes Arnett evaluating the defense, Brock handling linebackers and co-coordinating, and Hamdan helping shape the offense.

State still faces questions about roster development and identity, but the structure around the coaching staff has begun to settle.

What Mississippi State has built in these first months is something the program has lacked for several seasons: direction.

Lebby may still be learning the pace of the job, but the staff around him suggests he is ready for the long climb the Bulldogs expect.

