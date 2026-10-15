What a 24-Team College Football Playoff Could Look Like for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football could be headed for a historic postseason opportunity if the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams.

With discussions reportedly nearing a deal for a larger field beginning in the 2027-28 season, the Bulldogs could have a path to the national championship that would have been difficult to imagine under the previous four-team format.

The proposed expansion would double the current 12-team field, creating more opportunities for teams outside the traditional national championship conversation.

For Mississippi State, that could mean a chance to compete for a title even without winning the SEC.

If the 24-team format began this week, the Bulldogs would have a first-round home game against Iowa. However, their potential path beyond that opening matchup would become significantly more difficult.

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby smiles while standing on the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Would Host Iowa in a Hypothetical First Round

Under the hypothetical 24-team bracket provided, Mississippi State would host No. 17 Iowa in the first round as the No. 16 seed.

A home playoff game at Davis Wade Stadium would be a major moment for the Bulldogs and their fan base. Expanded access to the postseason could allow Mississippi State to turn a successful regular season into a meaningful playoff run without needing to finish among the nation's very best teams.

The matchup with Iowa would also give Mississippi State an opportunity to prove itself against a respected Big Ten opponent. Winning that game would send the Bulldogs into the second round, where the challenge would become much more demanding.

Of course, this bracket is only a hypothetical snapshot of what the postseason could look like this week. The actual playoff field and seeding would depend on the final selection rules and teams' results throughout the season.

A Potential Second-Round Matchup With Georgia Looms

If Mississippi State defeated Iowa, the Bulldogs would face a potential second-round matchup against No. 1 Georgia under the hypothetical bracket.

That would be a difficult test for Mississippi State. Georgia has established itself as one of college football's premier programs, making a potential meeting with the Bulldogs a significant challenge on the road to a national championship.

The expanded format could give Mississippi State a realistic opportunity to enter the playoff, but getting there would be only the beginning. The Bulldogs would need to win multiple games against increasingly difficult opponents to reach the championship.

Still, the chance to compete in the postseason and potentially face the nation's top teams would represent a major opportunity for the program. A larger playoff would give Mississippi State a chance to create a memorable postseason run rather than watching the national championship race from home.

Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football's 24-Team Playoff Could Change Everything

The reported expansion discussions include a 24-team field featuring 19 at-large selections, automatic bids for the four Power Four conference champions and an automatic bid for the highest-ranked Group of Six champion.

The potential change has already created debate among college football fans. Supporters could welcome the additional games and expanded access, while critics may worry that a larger playoff would diminish the importance of bowl games and stretch the postseason too far.

A 24-team format could also generate the kind of widespread interest associated with the NCAA men's basketball tournament, where teams from across the country get a chance to make unexpected runs.

If the proposed expansion becomes reality, Mississippi State fans could have a lot more to look forward to when December arrives.

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