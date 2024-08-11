What did Jeff Lebby See from His Squad in their First Scrimmage?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State underwent its first preseason scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium today. New head coach Jeff Lebby is bringing a lot of new stuff to this program, especially on the offensive side.
However, as the 40-year-old coach transitions from solely focusing on the offense, he wants all players to have the intangibles he preaches, aside from just the offense. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator spoke on what stood out to him from his squad.
"The big and explosive plays stand out, but so do the missed opportunities," Lebby said. "I think the thing I probably liked the most from today was that both groups did a better job of just playing the next play. I was proud of our guys for that. There was great back-and-forth and great moments for each side."
Due to the vast number of transfers, leadership could be a concern for this team as many starters, particularly on offense, are going through their first season in Maroon and White. However, coaches and players alike have said the leadership of this squad is strong, whether it be transfer or MSU veterans, and the head coach echoed those sentiments.
"I felt our leadership showed up on each side of the ball when things weren't going perfect," Lebby said.
On the offensive side of the ball, perhaps the most critical group has undergone the most change: the offensive line. The Bulldogs brought in four transfers, and each guy is expected to play a significant role for State this season.
The room will also have a new coach, Cody Kennedy, who has been tasked with bringing this group together and ensuring they have the cohesiveness needed to play well on Saturdays. Lebby had high praise for the group.
"I think the group has taken great strides since we ended spring ball. Maybe it's the group that has made the most improvement from spring into fall," Lebby said. "I appreciate their spirit, work ethic, toughness, and their camaraderie…. Cody (Kennedy) has done a great job with that group."
As the Bulldogs inch closer to their season opener against Eastern Kentucky on the last day August, roles will need to be defined. However, for transfer running back Davon Booth and transfer wide receiver Trent Hudson they just arrived in June and did not go through spring practice.
Both guys are expected to play a major role for this team, and true freshmen who did not enroll in December are still getting their feet wet. While game day is inching closer, there are still opportunities for players vying to get into the rotation, with the starting lineups not yet set in stone.
"We really won't set the two deep until we get to game week," Lebby said. "Because there are a ton of opportunities between now and then, we have a lot of guys on campus who just got here in June…. We have to know exactly what we have so we are putting the right guys on the bus."
The most significant adjustment the offense needs to make is not learning Lebby's scheme or plays but rather the tempo he plays with. He is notorious for his rapid-fire play, and his new group is still adjusting to the change.
"Offensively, we have a long way to go. We got to get a heck of a lot better," Lebby said. "Understanding how to play with firm feet and the cleanliness, we have to play with… just because we play fast does not mean we are sloppy…. and I have a ton of confidence we will be able to get there."
For all of the praise Lebby receives, whether for his play-calling, recruiting, innovative offensive mind, etc., his relationship with his quarterbacks is perhaps his most important job. This season, especially with Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen adjusting to the SEC and his new head coach, will put a lot on his plate.
Despite all the things Lebby saw he needed to improve, he is confident in his relationship and chemistry with Shapen and the other quarterbacks.
"Absolutely, there is no guess with that… it is a definite," Lebby said.