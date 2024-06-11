What is MSU's Most Difficult Home Game in 2024? Just a Bulldog Minute
After looking at what Mississippi State’s most difficult home game last time, Cowbell Corner’s Taylor Hodges looks at what could the Bulldogs’ most difficult road game.
Road games present a unique set of circumstances and challenges to teams. There’s the travel time (including playing in a different time zone), the sleeping in a strange room and in a strange bed, and there’s the hostile playing environment awaiting them at the stadium.
The Bulldogs have just five road games on the schedule against Arizona State, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss. But which of those five games presents the biggest challenge for the Bulldogs?
The answer isn’t as simple as it may seem, or maybe it is that simple? Check out today’s Just a Bulldog Minute to find out the answer.