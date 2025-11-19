What Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said about team's quarterbacks
Mississippi State fans hoping to hear an announcement about a new starting quarterback at Wednesday's press conference will be disappointed.
Bulldogs' second-year coach Jeff Lebby made no such pronouncements when he met with reporters during the team's bye week. In fact, he only talked about the quarterbacks twice.
If Blake's available, have a great confidence in him to be able to go do what we need to do to go win the game. And that's, I have continued to feel that way and that's where that's at.
On wasted plays...
I didn’t say Blake doesn’t have wasted plays, but we can’t waste plays. It wasn’t fair to put Kamario out there every snap. When I call a play, I need to know one of two outcomes will happen. That’s part of playing the position. Not perfection physically, we’ll all miss things, but from a decision-making standpoint, we need consistent execution each snap.
On how he evaluated Blake Shapen after watching the Missouri film...
We’re all doing everything we can to get better. We practiced today and practice again tomorrow. If Blake is available, I have full confidence in him to do what we need to win. I’ve continued to feel that way.
That's it, but Lebby did say what many probably thought or knew already.
If Blake Shapen is healthy, he'll start at quarterback for the Battle of the Golden Egg. There's no availability report this week, so we won't know anything official about Shapen's status.
Last week leading up to the Missouri game, Shapen was listed as probable in the initial report but was taken off before the gameday report came out.
Lebby also was asked about the team's defensive play that has looked more like its 2024 self in recent weeks, as well as the Egg Bowl rivalry and the new, busy December schedule.
On Mississippi State's Defense
On the cause of the defense's struggles...
We haven’t tackled the way we need to, and that’s been consistent. Then you have the explosive plays—against Georgia and again Saturday. I think six for 232 yards officially, nine for about 280 in total. We have to eliminate explosives and tackle better. Those go hand-in-hand.
On defense's improvement under defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler...
There’s been real improvement, especially against the pass and in turnover creation. That gave us chances to win games earlier in the year. But the run defense recently has been frustrating. We need to tackle better and finish plays. Still, I believe there’s been real growth, and I’m confident we’ll be ready next Friday.
On the Egg Bowl Rivalry
On message to team this week...
We’re trying like heck to learn lessons and change outcomes. We spotted them 14 points, had the field goal debacle, got off the field on fourth down, and then they were about to kick to make it 17–10. Then the offsides happens. Just undisciplined things that are incredibly frustrating. That starts with me. When things are good, it’s all of us. When things aren’t, we all share responsibility, but it always starts with me. Our focus now is learning those lessons and changing the outcome.
On if the Lane Kiffin coaching rumors are a distraction to Ole Miss...
I haven’t spent time thinking about that. I’m focused 100% on making sure our team is in the best place possible.
On managing an emotional rivalry with the team...
We constantly reinforce that this game matters to a lot of people—our university, our community, our fan base. Our guys understand the responsibility of representing all of them. This rivalry is as heated as any in the country, and we don’t take that lightly. Next Friday we have the chance to check a lot of boxes and extend the season, and that’s what matters most.
December Recruiting and Transfer Portal
On how busy December will be...
Extremely hectic and busy. We’ll be out on the road starting Thursday after practice, constantly recruiting. It’s a chase until the pen hits the paper.
On the impact of a single transfer portal window...
It gives us December, hopefully while preparing for a bowl, to have conversations and work on retention. Retaining the right players is a huge part of the roster for next season. We want some things in place before the window opens, and having January concentrated helps.