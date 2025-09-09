What Mississippi State gained in a win, it lost in key starters
No good deed goes unpunished, right?
The Bulldogs did good Saturday night, sending then-No. 12 Arizona State home with a 24-20 loss. But the win came at a cost.
Defensive lineman Will Whitson went down with an injury late in the first half and never returned. Blake Steen, who started at right tackle against Southern Miss, didn’t even dress out because of an injury.
On Monday, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby announced both Steen and Whitson will miss the remainder of the season because of their injuries.
“Both of those guys are down for the season,” Lebby said. “We won’t get either of them back.”
There aren’t many other players that would have a more devastating impact then the loss of Steen and Whitson.
Steen was going to be counted on to hold down the right tackle position. He had his ups and downs against Southern Miss, but showed great promise.
Whitson was leading the Bulldogs in sacks and was the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week after a big game against Southern Miss. He was added for another monster game Saturday against the Sun Devils, recording a sack and two tackles for a loss before going down with an injury.
Whitson’s loss may be more impactful because once he left the game, Arizona State was able to run the ball like it was 2024 again.
The Bulldogs will need others to step up, a lesson learned last season and one the coaching staff prepared for.
One of the offseason goals for Mississippi State, such as getting bigger, was building depth. Last season, when starting players were hurt, there was a significant drop off in production from the replacement.
We’re in the midst of finding out if that will be the case again this year.
So far, though, it’s not.
Losing Steen on the offensive line hurts. But the Bulldogs moved Albert Reese IV to right tackle and moved Jayvin James into the start left tackle role. The interior three – left guard Jacoby Jackson, center Canon Boone and right guard Zack Owens – remained the same as week one.
That was the only offensive line Mississippi State used against Arizona State. Were they perfect? No, Blake Shapen was sacked three times and the Bulldogs had 66 net rushing yards.
But they were good enough when it mattered.
As for replacing Whitson, just go back and watch the fourth quarter goal line stand the Bulldogs made. They have the depth along the defensive line to avoid a repeat of 2024.
While every fan, player and coach would rather have Steen and Whitson playing, there should be hope that all will be fine.