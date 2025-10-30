Cowbell Corner

What the EA Sports simulation says about Mississippi State at Arkansas

Before the Bulldogs face the Razorbacks, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Defensive End Deonte Anderson (#91) during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Defensive End Deonte Anderson (#91) during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
With a month left in the college football regular season, there are three SEC teams still without a win in conference play.

Kentucky will face Auburn, who got their first conference win last week, on Saturday. The other two teams will face one another in Fayetteville, Ark. and get their first SEC win.

Mississippi State and Arkansas will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium with the winner avoiding a winless SEC season.

Arkansas’s final three SEC opponents will be LSU, No. 20 Texas and No. 19 Missouri.

Mississippi State’s final three SEC opponents will be No. 19 Missouri, No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Ole Miss.

The loser of this weekend’s game realistically end the season without an SEC win.

And based on our EA College Football simulation of the game between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks, it won’t be a fun ride home for Mississippi State.

Check out the full video here:

