What the weather will be like for Mississippi State baseball, football this weekend
It’s going to be a great weekend weather-wise to take in an exciting weekend of Mississippi State sports.
This weekend there are only two outdoor events in Starkville.
Mississippi State baseball will hold its second instrasquad scrimmage of the fall at 6 p.m. Friday at Dudy Noble Field.
On Saturday, Mississippi State’s football team hosts No .15 Tennessee in the first SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at Davis Wade stadium.
Overall, weather shouldn’t impact either event other than to provide a great setting. Here’s what to expect Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Starkville:
Friday Night – Baseball
Here’s the National Weather Service’s forecast for Friday night in Starkville:
“Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.”
That “mostly clear” part can be explained by there being a tiny chance of precipitation (three percent), according to AccuWeather’s forecast.
Humidity, unsurprisingly, is expected to be very high at 86 percent.
Side Note
The Mississippi State women’s soccer team will be playing in Columbia, Mo. on Friday where the weather forecast is nearly identical, just with slightly lower expected temperatures.
Saturday Afternoon – Football
Saturday’s forecast isn’t much different than Friday’s with the biggest difference is a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Here’s the National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday:
“Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.” Then at night, “mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.”
Humidity should be much lower Saturday than Friday, as well, with AccuWeather’s forecast predicting just a 48 percent humidity level.
Weather’s impact on Bulldogs’ upset bid
Teams looking to upset a higher-ranked team sometimes can take advantage of inclement weather conditions. Rainy, wet, slippery fields can slow down fast-paced offenses, like Tennessee’s.
The only issue for Mississippi State is that it’s just as fast-paced. So, inclement weather conditions would just keep the playing field level since both sides would be hampered by the conditions.
In fact, if you have doubts about the Bulldogs’ ability to stop a good rushing attack, then inclement weather conditions might actually favor Tennessee instead.
But, hey, that’s not the case this weekend. It’s a fun little thought to keep for future games this season.