What would Mississippi State's roster look like under new transfer portal proposal?
We missed the seismic activity Monday when a lawsuit led by two Vanderbilt players was filed against the NCAA regarding the redshirt rules.
We didn’t miss the even bigger shake that came Thursday.
YahooSports! College football writer Ross Dellenger reported Thursday that the “NCAA FB Oversight Committee voted today to support a single transfer portal in January…The administrative Committee still needs to formally adopt the change later. The 10-day window is expected to open Jan. 2.”
Dellenger added later, “As ‘Emergency Legislation,’ it requires approval from the Administrative Committee by Oct. 1 to take effect this year. The NCAA is in the midst of restructuring and populating committees under the new governance structure.”
What would this mean for Mississippi State?
If this was implemented for this previous offseason, Mississippi State wouldn’t have been able to decide after spring practices it needed to “get bigger” and add five offensive linemen in April and May.
That type of decision would need to be made a lot earlier.
But the coaching staff would also have more time to evaluate its needs since the transfer portal wouldn’t open so soon after the end of the regular season.
Although, an argument could be made that the decision Mississippi State’s coaches reached after spring practices was a decision that should’ve been made a lot earlier.
However, if players knew they only had one opportunity to enter the transfer portal, maybe players like Blake Steen and Zack Owens enter the transfer portal then instead of waiting until after spring practices?
This change would also eliminate any chance of a situation like the one between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee had days before its spring practice.
Or would it?
One of the hurdles thrown out on the path of progress and evolution is the fear of unintended consequences.
Would the elimination of the spring portal and a significantly shorter time period for players to enter the portal lead to even more players entering the portal every season?
Having only one transfer portal window eliminates the “wait and see how spring practices go” argument coaches can give to players considering the transfer portal in November and December.
Specifically, the players like Steen and Owens who entered the spring transfer portal. Would they be in Starkville right now if this change was implemented a year ago?
Or would better players decide to enter the portal because they don’t want to risk a position battle in spring practices?
Maybe. Maybe not. None of us know for sure.
Yes, we’ll each have our thoughts about what’s the best thing for college football. But, ya know, be careful what you wish for.