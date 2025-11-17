Who should be Mississippi State's starting quarterback against Ole Miss?
Who should be Mississippi State’s starting quarterback against No. 7 Ole Miss on Black Friday?
The general consensus outside of the Mississippi State football facility is that its time to put true freshman Kamario Taylor into the starting role.
Fans have been calling for that change for a couple of weeks now and now we’re seeing reporters echo those sentiments.
But is replacing Blake Shapen with Taylor the right decision?
We have almost two full weeks to debate this issue, or less if Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby makes a statement about who will start at quarterback before then.
Lebby did make a statement after the loss to Missouri about why Shapen remained the team’s starting quarterback.
“It is his decision-making and having the ability to not waste a play. We knew we had to come in here and not play perfect but give ourselves a chance to not waste plays. That is the reality of it. No. 1 (KaMario Taylor) does some great things and we all understand what kind of player he is going to be. In a setting like this I don’t think it is fair to have him go play 75 snaps. Blake gives us the opportunity to not waste a play. Frustrated at both interceptions and both interceptions for touchdowns that end up in their hands and end up spotting them 14 points. That is a huge piece of the game.”
So, let’s breakdown the two candidates to be the starting quarterback for Mississippi State and why they should and shouldn’t be the starter. (Note: Luke Kromenhoek we’re assuming is taking a redshirt year, but has only played in one game so if he did play in the Egg Bowl he could still redshirt this season.)
Blake Shapen
2024 Stats: 195-303, 2,433 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INT, 64.4 Comp %; 111 runs, 274 yards, 3 TD
Why he should be the starting quarterback: He’s experienced and a better decision-maker (according to Lebby). There isn’t much a defense can line up in that Shapen hasn’t seen. He has shown the ability to win big games (see the Big 12 Championship at Baylor and the Arizona State game this season) and led the Bulldogs on their game-winning drive against Arkansas. Also, a lot of the offensive problems because of him but instead is because the offensive line isn’t good at pass protection.
Why he shouldn’t be the starting quarterback: Lebby cited Shapen’s decision-making as a reason why he’s still the starter. But fans can pull up the highlights of overtime in Tennessee when he missed an open receiver in the end zone and the game-ending interception to a defensive lineman against Florida. Then there’s whatever mess happened in the second quarter against Missouri that saw six quarterback runs from inside the five-yard line result in no points. We know what we get from Shapen and it hasn’t been enough.
Kamario Taylor
2024 Stats: 15-24, 210 yards, 4 TD, 62.5%; 44 runs, 222 yards, 5 TD
Why he should be the starting quarterback: Shapen’s play in SEC play hasn’t been good enough and Taylor brings a different, more unique skillset to the position. He’s a better runner and has the arm strength to make the throws downfield to speedy receivers. Mississippi State has to win this game and bringing Taylor in gives the Bulldogs some strategic advantage against the Rebels.
Why he shouldn’t be the starting quarterback: He’s a freshman and freshmen make mistakes. Also, we haven’t seen enough of Taylor to know for sure what he’s good at and not good at. Also, is being the starter for one game important enough for Taylor’s development that you risk having him play behind an offensive line that has given up 31 sacks in SEC games?