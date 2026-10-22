Why Mississippi State Still Has Reasons for Optimism after the LSU Shutout

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State 4-2 (2-2, SEC) enters the second half of the season with a home date against a struggling 3-3 (1-2, SEC) Oklahoma at the friendly confines of Davis-Wade Stadium at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The bout with the Sooners provides a big stage to open the second half of the season, and head coach Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs have plenty of questions to answer following an embarrassing 31-0 loss on the road at the hands of LSU on Oct. 17.

Mississippi State was riding high on momentum and on top of the world heading into what would become one of their biggest matchups in recent program history against Alabama on Oct. 3 just weeks ago.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) hands the ball off to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This comes after the Bulldogs went on the road to a now 4-2 Minnesota team that has performed well down the stretch in the Big 10, controlled a South Carolina program they previously hadn’t defeated on the road since 1998, and played good football down the stretch against Missouri to start 4-0 (2-0, SEC).

But that would all come crashing down against the Crimson Tide. It started when junior running back Fluff Bothwell went down with an injury on the first drive. At the time, Bothwell was the second-leading ballcarrier in the SEC.

Since then, the Bulldogs have been outscored by Alabama and LSU 44-0. They only rushed for 18 yards against the Crimson Tide. But while there are questions at quarterback, running back, and elsewhere for State as their two stars heal from there wounds, there are reasons to be excited as the third season of the head coach Jeff Lebby era begins for the Bulldogs.

Here are four reasons for State fans to be high on the program as it enters the second half of the season:

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby walk to Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field during the Dawg Walk prior to the game against the Missouri Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Positive Trajectory in Year 3

The good news for Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs after 2-10 and 5-8 performances in his first two years leading the program is that six wins, and possibly more wins are attainable in year three for a Mississippi State program that was projected to finish No. 15 in the preseason SEC standings.

After defeating Arkansas on the road on Oct. 21, 2023, the Bulldogs lost their final four conference games before former head coach Zach Arnett was fired. Then came in former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to lead the program.

Minnesota, South Carolina, and Missouri were strong program wins for the Bulldogs. The Golden Gophers are performing better down the stretch in the Big 10, with victories over the likes of Michigan and Washington.

The win at Williams-Brice Stadium was the first for State since 1998, and the dominant performance over the Gamecocks signaled a signature win over a conference peer with several play-style and historical similarities in a defining early-season game for both programs.

Turning that momentum into another positive with a night win over Missouri at Davis-Wade Stadium suggested merit to the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina, and provided a ranked win and feather in the cap for Lebby against a Tigers program that had previously far outperformed State from 2022-2025 with 11-, 10-, and eight-win seasons under Eli Drinkwitz.

That all set up a showdown against Alabama that was the largest in the program’s recent history.

The Bulldogs may have been blitzed against the Crimson Tide, but everything from the opening kickoff against ULM to the final whistle against Missouri signaled strong momentum for a Bulldogs program that hadn’t accomplished this level of success since the 2021 and 2022 season, which started with a seven-win season and was capped off by a strong 9-4 finish and Outback Bowl win over Illinois in 2022.

Before he win over the Gamecocks just weeks ago, there weren’t many bright spots for the Bulldogs under Lebby outside of non-conference wins against Arizona State and Minnesota. That stretch included a 1-15 overall conference record for State’s new head coach in 2024 and 2025.

Now, at the very worst, barring a loss against conference bottom-feeder Vanderbilt, there are at least bowl eligibility and respect back on the table for this program.

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive linemen Canon Boone (72) and DJ Chester (78) block Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman London Simmons (90) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winnable Games Down the Stretch

The final six games of the regular season provides a chance to cash in on a season with seven or more wins, a possible Top 25 appearance, or strong bowl game

After the game against Brent Venables’ Sooners at home, the Bulldogs’ schedule is as follows: at Texas (Oct. 31), Vanderbilt (Nov. 7), Auburn (Nov. 14), Tennessee Tech (Nov. 21) and at Ole Miss (Nov. 27).

Not only will State have the opportunity to likely go bowling, but it could also tack on extra wins with potential opportunities to win football games against Oklahoma, Texas, and Auburn, and in an anything-can-happen Egg Bowl rivalry bout with Ole Miss in the last week of the season.

Anything from seven wins to a possible Top 25 season or bowl game trip to sunny Florida is possible.

Resurgence of Bulldogs' Brand at the Start of a Critical Season

Could the August 2025 announcement that State would be returning to the interlocking ‘MSU’ branding for 2026 have been a sign for the State program?

That interlocking logo which was synonymous with Bulldogs’ football from 1996-2003 and part of some of the Bulldogs’ finest program accomplishments under former head coach Jackie Sherrill, like the 1998-2000 run where they won the SEC West, finished 10-2 and No. 12 in the nation, and delivered a top 25 finish after a storybook 43-41 win over Texas A&M in overtime in the snow at the Independence Bowl.

Now, that branding is back, and it feels like a symbol of the program’s return to relevance to me, especially after Arnett’s firing and a 1-15 start to the Jeff Lebby era in the SEC appeared to be a doomsday signal for State faithful.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett signals from the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Program Resurgence Suggests Recruiting Prowess Could Return in Mississippi and Crucial Battlegrounds

State’s historic Battle of Highway 82 bout vs. Alabama was also a big recruiting weekend for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State hosted a large group of high school prospects.

As State’s trajectory remains steady, other programs have faced decommitments. One of those is Arkansas, which is going the opposite direction of State and has faced losses of instate three-star running back Jeremiah Dent and three-star wide receiver Darion Moseley from Alabaster, Alabama just this month.

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