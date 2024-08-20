Will There Be a 1,000 Yard Receiver in 2024? Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Quarterback will always get the biggest spotlight.
It’s just the nature of the position. They’re usually a team captain, the figurehead of the offense, and touch the ball on (almost) every play. So, it’s natural for the focus to be on the quarterback. Mississippi State isn’t immune to this.
Plenty has been written and said about transfer quarterback Blake Shapen and the kind of season he could have in Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced, high-flying offense. But the Bulldogs will need more than a great season by Shapen to be successful in 2024. He’ll need playmakers, which isn’t something Mississippi State is known for.
In 125 seasons of college football, Mississippi State has only ever had three receivers gain more than 1,000 yards. Mardye McDale was the first back in 1978 and the second wasn’t until Fred Ross surpassed the mark in 2015. Most recently, Makai Polk broke the 1,000 receiving yards mark in 2021 with Mike Leach at the helm.
But this season could very easily produce the fourth 1,000-yard receiver.
Lebby has served as offensive coordinator for the last five seasons, dating back to 2019 when he took over the role at Central Florida. In that time, Lebby’s offense has seen a receiver gain 1,000 yards in each season except one. Here’s the breakdown of the leading receiver in each of Lebby’s seasons as offensive coordinator:
2019, UCF
Gabe Davis: 72 receptions, 1,241 yards, 12 TDs, 17.2 yards per catch
2020, Ole Miss
Elijah Moore: 86 receptions, 1,193 yards, 8 TDs, 13.87 yards per catch
2021, Ole Miss
Dontario Drummond: 76 receptions, 1, 028 yards, 8 TDs, 13.53 yards per catch
2022, Oklahoma
Marvin Mims: 54 receptions, 1,083 yards, 6 TDs, 20.1 yards per catch
2023, Oklahoma
Drake Stoops: 84 receptions, 962 yards, 10 TDs, 11.45 yards per catch
As you can see, Lebby’s offenses have been beneficial to receivers and the only year he didn’t have a receiver eclipse 1,000 yards was probably because the No. 2 receiver had his own impressive season. In 2023, Nic Anderson had 38 receptions for 798 yards, 10 touchdowns and 21 ypc. If I was fan and my team produced stats like that, I’d be very happy.
Now, Mississippi State has its chance to continue that trend – and they have a great player to do it.
Senior transfer Kelly Akharaiyi is about to begin his first season in Starkville after two seasons at UTEP. Here’s his stat line for the 2023 season:
- 48 receptions, 1,033 yards, 7 TDs, 21.5 ypc
Akharaiyi accomplished that in a run-heavy offense. Just imagine what his stat line will look like in Lebby’s offense.