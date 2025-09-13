Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Alcorn State at Mississippi State
Finding someone predicting Alcorn State to beat Mississippi State will work out like Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's search for casinos in Starkville.
The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this evening's game. ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 99 percent chance of winning and Bill Connelly's SP+ gives Mississippi State a 100 percent win probability.
But the game will still be played. Kickoff is about two to three hours away, depending on when you see this. Below you'll find a lot of the pertinent information needed for today's game against Alcorn State.
Updated Weather Forecast
According to the National Weather Service's forecast for Starkville, there isn't much different from what we wrote about yesterday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s at kickoff and there won't be much wind to deal with.
However, right now nearly three hours before kickoff, it's hot.
Depth Charts
Here’s Mississippi State’s depth chart for today:
Here’s Alcorn State’s depth chart for today:
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s three captains for this week’s game against Alcorn State will be safeties Isaac Smith and Hunter Washington, and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
How to Watch: Alcorn State at Mississippi State
Who: Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 51, Alcorn State 7 (September 7, 2013)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. then-No. 12 Arizona State, 24-20
Last time out, Golden Eagles: lost to Alabama A&M, 41-31
Predictions
Taylor’s “Prediction”
It wasn't much of a prediction. Instead, it was more what do the Bulldogs need to do or show for this game to be worth something. You can read that here.
EA CFB 26 Sim Results
Alcorn State isn't included in the game. So, we ran a sim of Mississippi State playing Akron (and former coach Joe Moorhead) instead.
Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Mississippi State
Projected margin: 46.4
Win probability: 100 percent
Projected score: 50-3