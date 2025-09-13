Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Alcorn State at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are only a couple hours away from kickoff against Alcorn State. Here's a roundup of all the information we have about the game.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#6) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#6) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

Finding someone predicting Alcorn State to beat Mississippi State will work out like Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham's search for casinos in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this evening's game. ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs a 99 percent chance of winning and Bill Connelly's SP+ gives Mississippi State a 100 percent win probability.

But the game will still be played. Kickoff is about two to three hours away, depending on when you see this. Below you'll find a lot of the pertinent information needed for today's game against Alcorn State.

Updated Weather Forecast

According to the National Weather Service's forecast for Starkville, there isn't much different from what we wrote about yesterday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s at kickoff and there won't be much wind to deal with.

However, right now nearly three hours before kickoff, it's hot.

Depth Charts

Here’s Mississippi State’s depth chart for today:

Mississippi State's official depth vs. Alcorn State.
Mississippi State's official depth vs. Alcorn State. / Mississippi State Athletics

Here’s Alcorn State’s depth chart for today:

Alcorn State depth chart, Week 3
Alcorn State depth chart, Week 3 / Alcorn State Athletics

Mississippi State Captains

Mississippi State’s three captains for this week’s game against Alcorn State will be safeties Isaac Smith and Hunter Washington, and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

How to Watch: Alcorn State at Mississippi State

Who: Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads 2-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 51, Alcorn State 7 (September 7, 2013)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. then-No. 12 Arizona State, 24-20

Last time out, Golden Eagles: lost to Alabama A&M, 41-31

Predictions

Taylor’s “Prediction”

It wasn't much of a prediction. Instead, it was more what do the Bulldogs need to do or show for this game to be worth something. You can read that here.

EA CFB 26 Sim Results

Alcorn State isn't included in the game. So, we ran a sim of Mississippi State playing Akron (and former coach Joe Moorhead) instead.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Mississippi State
Projected margin: 46.4
Win probability: 100 percent
Projected score: 50-3

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.