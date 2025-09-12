Alcorn State at Mississippi State: No prediction needed for this one

When @HailStateFB (📸) takes on Alcorn State for the third time ever tomorrow, they'll once again be wearing the classic 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧-𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 color combination!



The more things change, the more they stay the same.#HailState🐶🏈 pic.twitter.com/UafuuGwZl2