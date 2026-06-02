Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Miami Marlins broke their losing streak and started their NL East series against the Washington Nationals with a win on Monday night. The Marlins are now looking to turn their 7-3 win into a second-straight win on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.

The Nationals will fall back to .500 with another loss tonight, so let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+155)

Nationals +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline

Marlins -104

Nationals -112

Total

OVER 9 (-106)

UNDER 9 (-114)

Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Miami: Lake Bachar, RHP (0-0, 3.77 ERA)

Washington: Miles Mikolas, RHP (1-4, 5.72 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV, Marlins.TV presented by Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Marlins record: 27-34

Nationals record: 31-30

Marlins vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Xavier Edwards Home Run (+1200) via FanDuel

If you want to bet on a long shot to hit a home run tonight, consider Xavier Edwards. He has already hit six home runs this season, and he's second on the team in slugging percentage at .476. He and the Marlins will face Miles Mikolas, who has one of the highest home run allowed rates in the Majors, giving up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting a side in this game, I'm looking at the total and betting the OVER. Mikolas has had a rough 2026 campaign for the Nationals, with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.411 ERA. With that being said, I also have no desire to bet against a Nationals lineup that ranks fourth in the Majors in wRC+ at 109 over the past 30 days.

Neither bullpen has been especially good this season either, especially Washington's. They have a bullpen ERA of 4.61, which ranks 22nd in baseball. Even if Mikolas survives his start, their bullpen may give up the last few runs we need to cash the OVER.

Pick: OVER 9 (-106) via FanDuel

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