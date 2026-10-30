JUCO Tight End Jourdan Butler Talks Appeal of Mississippi State’s Offense

While some fans may be worried over Mississippi State's recent offensive struggles, one instate tight end prospect is talking about what he likes about the potential of the Bulldogs' offense. Jourdan Butler sees plenty he likes in how Mississippi State uses its tight ends and attacks defenses.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end from Pearl, Mississippi, currently plays at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Butler holds offers from Troy and Kennesaw State and has visited Starkville twice this season, including for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

In an exclusive interview with Cowbell Corner Managing Editor Lee Wardlaw, Butler explained why the Bulldogs’ offensive versatility has caught his attention.

“I’d say one of my favorite things about the offense is how versatile it is. They don’t really use their tight ends for one thing specifically,” Butler said. “They’re going to take shots. They’re going to run the ball.”

For a prospect who provides both a physical blocking presence and a receiving option, that variety is an appealing part of State’s offense. Butler sees opportunities for the Bulldogs to create problems for defenses through multiple positions.

“There are just so many ways they can strike you from, especially when they’re executing,” Butler said. “When balls are hitting on point, they’re hitting the open guys, the line is blocking correctly, and the holes are opening up, it’s just a really beautiful thing to see.”

Butler pointed to his first game-day visit this season as an example of the offense’s potential. What stood out was how many different threats the defense had to account for.

“Favorite thing about the offense is just how many different ways that they can hurt you,” he said.

Building Relationships in Starkville

Butler’s latest visit also gave him an opportunity to meet tight ends coach and run game coordinator Jon Cooper and speak with head coach Jeff Lebby.

Butler said he and Cooper discussed Northwest’s season, its upcoming matchup against East Mississippi this Saturday and the approaching playoffs. It was their first meeting, giving the two an opportunity to begin building a relationship.

His conversation with Lebby included a lighter moment as the two compared footwear before kickoff.

“Coach Lebby was on the run, but we got to know each other,” Butler said. “We got to talk about each other’s shoes.”

Working Toward a Mississippi State Offer

Butler remains in pursuit of a Bulldogs offer. While he expressed confidence about the possibility, he acknowledged that he does not know exactly where he stands on State’s recruiting board.

For now, his focus is on performing at Northwest and continuing to build those relationships.

Playing for the Bulldogs would also carry personal meaning for the Mississippi native, whose mother and grandmother joined him on his latest visit.

“I’m going to keep working hard. That would be a dream come true."