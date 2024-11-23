Lane Kiffin Roasted on Social Media as Florida Shatters Ole Miss’s Playoff Dreams
Florida stunned the college football world and knocked Ole Miss from the CFP chase on Saturday
Let's face it: things haven't gone well for Mississippi State this fall.
The Bulldogs are among the worst teams in college football as they host Missouri on Saturday, still looking for their first SEC victory of the year.
One good thing that has happened this year for Mississippi State though is that their biggest rival won't be going to the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss was upset at Florida on Saturday and handed its third loss of the year. As a result, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will be heading to the likes of the Capital One Bowl instead of the College Football Playoff.
College football fans and observers took to social media after the upset, roasting Lane Kiffin in the process. Below are some of the best posts.
Unprepared Ole Miss
Not Once, Not Twice, But Three Times...
Yeah, About Wanting Lane Kiffin at Florida
Not the First Time We've Seen This
Lane Kiffin Getting Jabs from USC Sites Even
Overrated Kiffin
Most Lane Kiffin Thing Ever
All That Talent and No College Football Playoff
Failure by Kiffin and Company
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Do Indiana a Big Favor
Didn't See This One Coming
Playoffs!?!!?
The Good News for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin and Rebels Stumble as Big Favorite
